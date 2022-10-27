Watch nutrition and parasites

A few weeks of dry weather could make a big difference not only for winter crops fast approaching harvest but also livestock as the big wet makes life difficult for many producers.
The grass may well appear green but looks in this case are deceiving as the nutritional value of those pastures maybe far less than you think.
A wet winter followed by a wet spring with very few warm dry days has sapped the value from many pastures improved or native.
In addition to a drop in nutrition livestock are also faced with an increase of parasites who simply love these moist conditions.
Advice from district veterinarians is to first ensure all livestock are adequately fed and that may involve hand feeding or providing some supplements to boost the nutrition available from paddock feed.
As we know well fed livestock are far less susceptible to illness.
However if the livestock are well fed and they are still showing signs of illness it might be worth taking the opportunity to do a worm test. These are available from Local Land Services offices or you can contact your private vet for advice.
Younger cattle are more susceptible to parasitic diseases and there have been reports of stomach fluke in cattle in areas where that parasite has not been active in the past.
Stomach fluke (paramphistomes) are parasites of ruminants which particularly affect cattle and sheep.
Producers could also consider using oral drenches rather than pour-on drenches during these prolonged wet periods.
From cattle to coal. Once a specialist agriculture writer today its about community, in particular, the Upper Hunter. I have lived and worked in the region for more than 30 years. Land use issues and the future direction of our region. But you cannot take ag out of the picture - our food and how we grow it is the basis of all life. Covering the Hunter and Mid North Coast rural issues is now part of my role with ACM.
From cattle to coal. Once a specialist agriculture writer today its about community, in particular, the Upper Hunter. I have lived and worked in the region for more than 30 years. Land use issues and the future direction of our region. But you cannot take ag out of the picture - our food and how we grow it is the basis of all life. Covering the Hunter and Mid North Coast rural issues is now part of my role with ACM.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.