As we watch rain band after rain band dumping record amounts of rainfall across much of eastern Australia the Bureau of Meteorology (BoM) is predicting a return to a neutral or less wet condition in early 2023.
Models indicate a return to ENSO-neutral conditions (neither La Nina nor El Nino) early in 2023.
But before we get there November to January rainfall is likely to be above median for most of the eastern one-third of Australia, with the highest probabilities occurring in November.
Given the saturated soils, full dams and water courses November looks likely to still pose flood risks.
This comes on top of record breaking rainfall in September and October for many districts.
In the last month district recordings include Kempsey 150mm, Dorrigo 222mm Wingham 115mm, Taree 180mm, Moppy 168mm, Comboyne 286mm, Dungog 107mm, Maitland 90mm, Merriwa 102mm, Scone 132mm, and Singleton 114mm.
The reason for this wet weather pattern according to the BoM negative Indian Ocean Dipole (IOD) event also continues. The IOD index has satisfied negative IOD thresholds (i.e. at or below 0.4 °C) since June. Models indicate that the negative IOD is likely to persist into late spring before rapidly decaying.
The Southern Annular Mode (SAM) is currently in a neutral phase. However, SAM is likely to return to a positive phase during November and remain generally positive into early summer. During the spring and summer months, a positive SAM increases the chance of above average rainfall for parts of eastern New South Wales, eastern Victoria, and south-eastern Queensland, and increases the chance of below average rainfall for western Tasmania.
The Madden-Julian Oscillation (MJO) is currently active over the western Pacific Ocean. Most models indicate the pulse is likely to track slowly eastwards across the western Pacific region at moderate strength over the coming fortnight. The MJO's influence at this time of the year may lead to above-average rainfall for parts of eastern Australia, and briefly reduce the strength of equatorial trade winds west of the Date Line.
Climate change continues to influence Australian and global climate. Australia's climate has warmed by around 1.47 °C for the 1910-2020 period. There has also been a trend towards a greater proportion of rainfall from high intensity short duration rainfall events, especially across northern Australia.
November to January maximum temperatures are likely to be above median for Tasmania, most of Western Australia, the Northern Territory and coastal north Queensland; cooler than median days are likely for parts of southern and central Queensland, and much of New South Wales and Victoria.
Minimum temperatures are generally likely to be warmer than median for November to January across Australia, although cooler than median nights are more likely for parts of north-east New South Wales.
