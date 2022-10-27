Beef Bonanza 2022

The last time the event was held in full was at the height of the drought in 2019 with White Park like most of Upper Hunter enduring another dust storm.
This year the weather once again played a role but a completely different problem was encountered by organisers and exhibitors - mud and flooding.
A number of regular exhibitors were unable to make the event due to widespread flooding and gumboots were required if you wandered out of the main arena at White Park.
But the dark clouds failed to dampen the spirits as everyone was extremely glad to be back and enjoying one of the largest schools' event on the beef calendar.
Major sponsor was Waverly Station whose long running commitment to the Upper Hunter Beef Bonanza was acknowledged by their president Charles Mill.
Exhibitors from outside the Hunter Valley dominated the major led steer awards this year with a South Australia bred and Tarcutta prepared steer taking out the supreme ribbon on the hoof.
Winner of the light middleweight championship the beautifully prepared entry was exhibited by the Maclure family Keajura Park Limousin stud, Tarcutta and Brentvale Limousins, Senior, SA.
The 11-months old, 429kg steer was prepared by the Maclure family who spent nine hours travelling to Scone for the event.
Hamish Maclure said the family had exhibited at Bonanza previously and had decided to bring their steers this distance due to the competition's reputation.
Judging the hoof section of the competition was University of New England associate professor of meat science, Peter McGilchrist, Armidale.
There was no doubting Dr McGilchrist took an immediate shine to the black Limousin entry given his combination of finish and the volume of meat he was carrying for his age.
The steer was awarded the Stan Watson Memorial Trophy for the supreme champion exhibit of show after outclassing the champion unled entry a 508kg, steer exhibited by St Mary's College Gunnedah, Heath Birchall and Wallawong Premium Beef.
The Maclure family along with the team from Brentvale Limousins recently purchased the top priced lot at the 2022 Summit Livestock Spring Selection Sale - Summit Krystal L35. Her sale price set a new Australian Limousin female record price of $55,000 at auction.
Calrossy Anglican School, Tamworth enjoyed a good day in the led steer judging winning numerous ribbons with their entries.
Their major ribbon on the day was the heavy middleweight championship with a 493kg Limousin steer bred by Bethany and Erica Bayliss of Baylim Limousins, Dorrigo.
That winning combination saw the school also win the reserve champion prime heifer, with a 420kg Limousin heifer bred by the Bayliss family.
Reserve champion heavy middleweight went to Wayne and James Davis' entry, a 510kg Limousin steer, which had been bred by Kathy Curran of Deepfields Limousins
Also taking the long drive from southern NSW was Ian and Donna Robson and family of Flemington Limousins, Adelong. They went home with the heavyweight champion steer ribbon.
Their 580kg entry was out of Flemington Unreal and sired by Flemington Quicksilver.
The reserve champion heavyweight steer went to a Limousin/Hereford cross steer which weighed 622kg and was exhibited by Scots All Saints College, Bathurst.
In the lightweight classes In the lightweight division it was a clean sweep for the Macrae family of Coonamble who took home both champion and reserve with their 14-month-old Limousin steers.
Grand Champion Parader was Sarah Randle of St Joseph's High School, Aberdeen.
Grand Champion Junior Judge Zoe Rudder of Calrossy Anglican School, Tamworth.
From cattle to coal. Once a specialist agriculture writer today its about community, in particular, the Upper Hunter. I have lived and worked in the region for more than 30 years. Land use issues and the future direction of our region. But you cannot take ag out of the picture - our food and how we grow it is the basis of all life. Covering the Hunter and Mid North Coast rural issues is now part of my role with ACM.
