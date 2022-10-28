Mining Leaders luncheon hit with news of coal mine refusal

It was suppose to be a day to celebrate the coal mining industry in the Upper Hunter but just as the event started news came through the Independent Planning Commission (IPC) had refused approval of Glencore's Glendell Continuation Project near Singleton.
Mining leaders and politicians including Federal Resources Minister Madeleine King were attending a Mining Leaders Luncheon at Singleton's Civic Centre as part of the Hunter Coal Festival.
They were greeted by protesters chanting 'no new coal' before entering the venue.
At the same time the IPC released their determination on the Glendell project saying in a statement that the project "is not in the public interest, despite its likely benefits" as the mine would have "significant, irreversible and unjustified impacts on the historic heritage values of the Ravensworth Homestead complex".
"The Commission found that the Ravensworth Homestead complex, which is comprised of colonial buildings and gardens and located approximately in the centre of the proposed mine site, has high to exceptional heritage value in its existing historic location and setting.
"The complex, including the main house built in 1832, would need to be relocated for the project to proceed. This impact could be avoided by an appropriate buffer area around the Ravensworth Homestead complex in which mining is prohibited. However, the Commission heard evidence that such a buffer would render mining operations economically unviable."
Glendell Continuation Project was recommended for approval by the NSW Department of Planning and Environment. The project would have extended the life of the mine for a further 21 years, extracted an additional 135 million tonnes of coal and provided ongoing employment for the mine's existing workforce.
But the project was strongly opposed by Native Title Applicants the Plains Clan and of the Wonnarua People (PCWP).
In 2020 the PCWP made a section 10(4) claim for protection of the Ravensworth Estate through the Federal Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Heritage Protection Act 1984 (Cth) (ATSIHP Act).
This Federal government process is still ongoing but the independent report prepared by Daniel Leo on the S10 claim was considered by the IPC.
Spokesman for the PCWP Scott Franks said the mine would have destroyed some of the last untouched lands in the district.
Importantly for the PCWP Ravensworth Estate was also the site of a series of massacres involving early settlers supported by the military against Wonnarua people that took place from the 1820s. These massacres are well documented in official colonial papers, Mr Franks said.
Commenting the IPC's refusal of the project an emotional Mr Franks said the decision meant Indigenous heritage can no longer be ignored or bulldozed to make way for these types of developments.
"Our people have been crying at the loss of our heritage for far too long - this is so overdue, first the recognition of our heritage and now some protection. We can begin a path of reconciliation on this site - that is something our people have longed to achieve."
The PWCP have recently lodged a S10 claim on the Mount Pleasant mine near Muswellbrook. This mine was given approval earlier this year for a major expansion making it the largest open cut in NSW.
Mr Franks said the Mount Pleasant mine contained thousands of Indigenous artefacts and a mythological site.
"We welcome the IPC decision, which recognises the project would have had unacceptable impacts on heritage and that its approval would have been contrary to the principles of ecologically sustainable development, particularly the principle of intergenerational equity," EDO Managing Lawyer Rana Koroglu said.
"Thanks to this decision, the priceless Wonnarua cultural heritage of the Ravensworth Estate - including its important associations with the Frontier Wars in the Hunter Valley - that was under threat from this proposal, will also be saved."
The Environmental Defenders Office is representing Traditional Owners Scott Franks and Robert Lester in this matter.
A Glencore spokesman said the company was extremely disappointed with the Independent Planning Commission (IPC) decision to refuse our application for continued mining at our Glendell open cut operation.
It is particularly disheartening considering that Glencore has invested more than 6 years and $25 million in studies as well as consulting with the community to produce a viable and environmentally sustainable project.
The project would have provided jobs for up to 600 people and ongoing support for 350 businesses in the Hunter region.
We will carefully review the IPC's determination and statement of reasons and then decide if any further course of action is required.
From cattle to coal. Once a specialist agriculture writer today its about community, in particular, the Upper Hunter. I have lived and worked in the region for more than 30 years. Land use issues and the future direction of our region. But you cannot take ag out of the picture - our food and how we grow it is the basis of all life. Covering the Hunter and Mid North Coast rural issues is now part of my role with ACM.
