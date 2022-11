Beware of scam callers claiming you have been hacked and requesting remote access to your computer to fix the problem. If you are unsure, hang up and call the organisation they claim to be from using a number you've found yourself.

Three ways to avoid scams is to 'stop' - don't give away money or personal information if you are not sure where it is going - to 'think' - don't click on links or respond to callers before you know it is legitimate - and to 'protect' - act quickly, call your bank to secure your accounts. See help and report scams.