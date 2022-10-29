In the early hours of Sunday morning October 30 Singleton Fire & Rescue , Singleton Ambulance and Singleton Police responded to reports that a motor vehicle had collided with a power pole on the New England Highway, Singleton.
Emergency services arrived and found the car had struck the power pole so significantly moved the pole.
Fire and Rescue firefighters assisted NSW Ambulance paramedics with the male driver who was transported to hospital via road ambulance.
