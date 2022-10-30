Singleton's Cody Heffernan will be looking to shorten the gap between him and four-time National Champion, Aaron Kleier this weekend at the PBR Monster Energy Tour Tamworth Iron Cowboy.
Mr Heffernan, who is just 258.5 points behind the first placed Kleier, delivered a perfect performance at the PBR Australia Touring Pro Division in Kilkivan three weeks ago. He comes into this weekend's Iron Cowboy event with a strong hold on second place, ahead of Queensland rookie, Qynn Andersen.
"The season has been fairly solid, I've felt almost at my best a few times which is good but I'd like to finish off strong of course," Mr Heffernan says.
"I feel like I've put together a few good rides throughout the year, I'm healthy and keen for the next couple of events heading towards the Grand Finals."
The Singleton local has enjoyed a successful season so far, with 10 podium placings from 21 outings. Outside of the arena, Mr Heffernan is still finding time to tie-the-knot to his partner, Ali Ross, who will be watching her new husband from the stands.
"It's been a good season and I haven't done too much different. I'll be a married man a few days before Tamworth. This year has been very busy for me, not just with the bullriding," Mr Heffernan laughs.
This weekend's Iron Cowboy event at AELEC Arena is a bonus points event; a good showing here could be the difference between making the PBR Monster Energy Tour Grand Finals in Townsville at the end of the month or not.
"The Tamworth Iron Cowboy is one of the last chances for some of these riders to secure a spot at Grand Finals weekend," PBR Australia General Manager, Glen Young says.
"Expect to see these riders leave it all out in the arena with the knock-out format meaning some will only get one chance to score crucial points.
"It will be a tight competition to firm up the leader board and see how things look heading into the Grand Finals in Townsville."
