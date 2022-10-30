The Singleton Argus
Home/Latest News

Singleton's Cody Heffernan remains in second place on the PBR Australian tour and is hoping to gain more points this weekend in Tamworth

Updated October 30 2022 - 10:18pm, first published 10:01pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Singleton's Cody Heffernan will be looking to shorten the gap between him and four-time National Champion, Aaron Kleier this weekend at the PBR Monster Energy Tour Tamworth Iron Cowboy.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Singleton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.