Junior soccer players keen to compete in the Northern NSW Premier Youth League now the opportunity to do so as part of the Singleton Strikers Football Club

Louise Nichols
By Louise Nichols
Updated November 1 2022 - 12:34am, first published October 30 2022 - 10:34pm
Singleton Strikers Football president Dean Dunn, U16s coach Giuseppe Maviglia, and Technical Director Stephen Gruber. Picture supplied.

Singleton Strikers Football Club have welcomed their very own 'overseas' coach Giuseppe (Pep) Maviglia who is taking charge of the U16s Youth Premier League side.

