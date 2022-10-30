Singleton Strikers Football Club have welcomed their very own 'overseas' coach Giuseppe (Pep) Maviglia who is taking charge of the U16s Youth Premier League side.
In a change of format for next season the Strikers will be fielding a number of junior teams (Northern League 1 for 13 -18 year olds) in this competition including the U16s team that Pep will be coaching.
According to Northern NSW Football the newly created NNSWF Premier Youth League has been designed to enhance the talented player pathway, enable more competitive football for young players and facilitate more games of best versus best and like versus like.
Pep described his move into coaching as new adventure having played Over 35s for Greta Branxton Wildcats for the past 10 years.
He also did some coaching with that club with the mini-roos.
Born and raised in Italy his love of football was established as a youngster and he played for a semi professional team before moving to Australia.
"We are still keen to see more players join our team and if the weather allows us we are aiming to get onto the field for training this month," he said. "So if anyone is keen on being part of the team please contact the club."
Assisting Pep in the new competition is the recently appointed Strikers technical director Stephen Gruber.
For more information about the NNSWF Premier Youth League or contact the Singleton Strikers Football Club.
From cattle to coal. Once a specialist agriculture writer today its about community, in particular, the Upper Hunter. I have lived and worked in the region for more than 30 years. Land use issues and the future direction of our region. But you cannot take ag out of the picture - our food and how we grow it is the basis of all life. Covering the Hunter and Mid North Coast rural issues is now part of my role with ACM.
