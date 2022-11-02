An updated draft Hunter Valley Destination Management Plan to grow and expand the visitor economy across the Singleton and Cessnock local government areas as an internationally-renowned wine, food and beverage destination with a diverse, dynamic and sustainable landscape has been released for community feedback
The Draft Hunter Valley Destination Management Plan 2022-2030 and the draft Hunter Valley Situational Analysis accompanying document is a joint project between Singleton and Cessnock councils, recognising the importance of wine country as well as supporting the ongoing development of diverse tourism and visitor experiences across both LGAs.
Providing a strategic framework to grow the region's global appeal and a thriving, dynamic, diverse and sustainable visitor economy, the plan was developed in collaboration with specialist consultants and the Hunter Valley Wine and Tourism Association.
Singleton Mayor Sue Moore said the draft plan outlined strategic actions to achieve a vision for the sustainable growth of the Hunter Valley visitor economy.
"The Hunter Valley region was experiencing significant growth that was stalled due to the impacts of bushfires and the pandemic in the past few years," she said.
"As we recover and the world is re-opening, this is the perfect time to reinforce the importance of the visitor experience to our local economy now, and to the economic evolution of our region.
The draft plan and analysis document are available to see on Singleton Council's website or in hard copy at the council's administration building, Visitor Information Centre and Singleton Library until Wednesday, November 23.
Interested businesses and individuals are also invited to attend an information session to held at Singleton Diggers, York Street on Thursday, November 17 between 2pm-4pm.
The event is free but bookings are encouraged: HVDMPinformationforum.eventbrite.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.