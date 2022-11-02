The Singleton Argus
How to grow and expand Singleton's visitor economy outlined in draft Hunter Valley Destination Management Plan

November 2 2022 - 1:00am
The popular boating, fishing and camping destination - Lake St Clair. It is one of the destinations in Singleton and Cessnock used to promote visitation to the LGAs.

An updated draft Hunter Valley Destination Management Plan to grow and expand the visitor economy across the Singleton and Cessnock local government areas as an internationally-renowned wine, food and beverage destination with a diverse, dynamic and sustainable landscape has been released for community feedback

Local News

