Singleton's Cody Heffernan will be looking to shorten the gap between him and four-time national champion Aaron Kleier this weekend at the PBR Monster Energy Tour Tamworth Iron Cowboy.
Heffernan, who is just 258.5 points behind the first placed Kleier, delivered a perfect performance at the PBR Australia Touring Pro Division in Kilkivan three weeks ago.
He comes into the Iron Cowboy event on Saturday, November 5 with a strong hold on second place and ahead of Queensland rookie Qynn Andersen who is 280 points behind Kleier.
"The season has been fairly solid. I've felt almost at my best a few times which is good but I'd like to finish off strong of course," Heffernan said.
"I feel like I've put together a few good rides throughout the year.
"I'm healthy and keen for the next couple of events heading towards the grand finals."
The Singleton rider has enjoyed a successful season so far, with 10 podium placings from 21 outings.
This year has been very busy for me, not just with the bull-riding.- Cody Heffernan
He missed last weekend's Rockhampton Invitational as he was needed in NSW ahead of Thursday, November 3, when he ties the knot with partner Ali Ross.
Then the pair will be off to Tamworth where the new Mrs Heffernan will watch her husband ride from the stands.
"It's been a good season and I haven't done too much different. I'll be a married man a few days before Tamworth. This year has been very busy for me, not just with the bull-riding," Heffernan laughed.
The Iron Cowboy event at AELEC Arena is a bonus points event; a good showing here could be the difference between making the PBR Monster Energy Tour grand finals in Townsville at the end of the month or not.
"The Tamworth Iron Cowboy is one of the last chances for some of these riders to secure a spot at grand finals weekend," PBR Australia general manager, Glen Young, said.
"Expect to see these riders leave it all out in the arena with the knock-out format meaning some will only get one chance to score crucial points.
"It will be a tight competition to firm up the leaderboard and see how things look heading into the grand finals in Townsville."
The grand final will be held at the Townsville Entertainment and Convention Centre on November 25 and 26, 2022.
Kleier is looking to claim a fifth consecutive national title at season's end in Townsville - a feat no other rider in the history of PBR has achieved.
