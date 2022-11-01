First grade cricket returned to Branxton's Miller Park on Saturday with ideal conditions providing the setting for some big hitting from Valley/JPC team.
Making his debut for the team was Indian cricketer Mewaram Jeetarwal who scored 59 not out.
Jeetarwal describes himself as a cricketing allrounder as he bowls right hand medium pace as well as left hand spin. He has been playing in the United Kingdom based near Brighton. This is the 24-year-old's first time in Australia having started his international cricketing journey in 2019 playing in Cape Town in South Africa.
He said he came late to cricket saying he was 18 before he even saw a cricket ball but since then he has fully embraced the game and now loves playing around the world.
Being part of the winning team on debut and seeing his captain score his maiden first grade century made for a special day at Branxton for Jeetarwal.
The Coalfields Cup cricket competition finally got back into full swing last Saturday after the first three weeks were either fully or partially washed out.
Valley/JPC skipper Isaac Barry put an early mark on the competition by notching his maiden top-grade century to set up a big 94-run win over defending joint premiers Greta/Branxton at Miller Park.
The twenty-year-old came to the crease at the fall of the third wicket and blasted nine maximums and three boundaries in an entertaining unbeaten 106 off just 63 deliveries. This set up a massive total of 3-292 from the joint venture's forty overs. He received great support from Mewa Jeetarwal (59) who also remained unbeaten in his well-constructed half century. Shane Givney (39), Kye Dann (38) and Jacob Carey (26) also timed the ball nicely. In a tough day for the Greta/Branxton bowlers, Will Regan was their best with 2-57 off 8.
The home side remained poised in reply, but the increasing scoreboard pressure proved too much in the end, and they were eventually all out in the penultimate over of the game for 198. Brent Watson and Mark Bercini both scored 44 apiece, with Regan (32), skipper Joey Butler (22) and Jace Lawson (21) scoring freely. Luke Dempster was Valley/JPC's best with the four-piece, bagging 3-29 off 7. Archit Bele (2-26 off 6) and Brandon Carman (2-22 off 5) took a brace of wickets each, with Barry putting the icing on the cake of a stellar man-of-the-match performance with 2-37 off 8.
Next door on Miller 2, Wine Country opened their account with a 96-run win over fellow Cessnock compatriots Piranhas. The Wood Ducks made first use of the favourable batting conditions and posted 6-166 from their forty overs. Jason Ambrose (51) was their best with a well put together half century, with Matt Lightfoot (33), skipper Andrew Fensom (20) and Sam Peacock (17) all making starts. The Piranhas wickets were fairly evenly distributed, with Fletcher Sharpe (2-19 off 8) and Aaron Sweeney (2-24 off 6) bowling tidily.
The Piranhas were all out in the 23rd over for just 70 in reply, with Sharpe (21), skipper Luke Sweeney (14) and Matt Hopley (12) the only batsmen in double figures. Veteran South African off-spinner Brendan Briedenhann bowled beautifully in the conditions to bag 4-22 off 7, with Luke Jeans (2-5 off 2.1) getting the job done. Creeks hit their straps by defeating Glendon in the Singleton derby played at Cook 1.
Batting first Creeks compiled a healthy 6-196, with opener Clint Harman leading from the front with 74. Former Cessnock player of the year Nathan Stapleford was next best with 38, with Chris Unicomb (21) and Jarrod (14no) providing support. Kyle Bailey was Glendon's best with the ball, taking 2-23 off 7. Glendon managed 105 in reply, with Dylan Fenwick (32) and Cooper Bailey (19) their best two. Creeks new-ballers Daniel Tracey (4-6 off 8) and Stapleford (3-34 off 8) took regular wickets, with skipper Blake Cook chipping in with 2-11 off 4.
PCH travelled to Bellbird in the remaining match involving Singleton teams. Bellbird 3/58(Jason Orr 20 and Ben Fairlie 13 not out, Joey Main 5/10, Zac Kronholm 2/3) was too strong for PCH 57 (Hugh Smith 26, one wicket each to Jack Shade, Riley Knodler and Dan Oldknow each took a wicket.
Points Table
Coalfields Cup
P W L D Points NRR
Bellbird 4 2 - 2 18 1.68
Valley/JPC 4 2 - 2 18 1.52
Wine Country 4 1 - 3 15 2.40
Creeks 4 1 1 2 12 -0.32
Greta/Branxton 4 - 1 3 9 -2.35
Piranhas 4 - 1 3 9 -2.40
PCH 4 - 1 3 9 -
Glendon 4 - 2 2 6 -0.84
Denman White 2/376 defeated Valley 67. For Denman Steve Andrews 170, John Apps 153 and the bowlers Peter Mills 2/14 and Chris Sowter 2/2. Valley Nathan Bagnall 20, Chris Howard 18 and bowlers Preston Miller 1/58 and Preston Miller 1/58.
JPC Gold 5/265 defeated JPC Black 87. For JPC Gold Rod Luxford 166no, Dominic Thornberry 38, Dave Newman 30, bowlers Thomas Pearce 3/18 and Andrew Thornberry 3/16. For JPC Black Daniel Thrift 26 and B Woodward 15.
Creeks 8/141 defeated Denman Maroon 69. For Creeks Dylan Glover 38 and Mitch Bourke 37no, Hayden Bourke 22 and bowlers Brad Dunsby 3/4 and C Martin 3/8.
Glendon defeated PCH on forfeit
From cattle to coal. Once a specialist agriculture writer today its about community, in particular, the Upper Hunter. I have lived and worked in the region for more than 30 years. Land use issues and the future direction of our region. But you cannot take ag out of the picture - our food and how we grow it is the basis of all life. Covering the Hunter and Mid North Coast rural issues is now part of my role with ACM.
