The home side remained poised in reply, but the increasing scoreboard pressure proved too much in the end, and they were eventually all out in the penultimate over of the game for 198. Brent Watson and Mark Bercini both scored 44 apiece, with Regan (32), skipper Joey Butler (22) and Jace Lawson (21) scoring freely. Luke Dempster was Valley/JPC's best with the four-piece, bagging 3-29 off 7. Archit Bele (2-26 off 6) and Brandon Carman (2-22 off 5) took a brace of wickets each, with Barry putting the icing on the cake of a stellar man-of-the-match performance with 2-37 off 8.