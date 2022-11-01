The Singleton Argus
Valley/JPC skipper Isaac Barry put an early mark on the competition by notching his maiden top-grade century to set up a big 94-run win over defending joint premiers Greta/Branxton at Miller Park

Updated November 1 2022 - 12:29am, first published 12:22am
All rounder Mewaram Jeetarwal makes his first appearance for Valley/JPC on Saturday at Branxton's Miller Park. Picture Louise Nichols
Valley/JPC's Shane Givney 39 opening the batting at Miller Park in the Coalfield Cup clash.

First grade cricket returned to Branxton's Miller Park on Saturday with ideal conditions providing the setting for some big hitting from Valley/JPC team.

