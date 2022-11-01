Loss of beehives has been difficult for many local beekeepers but important for longterm protection of honey industry says Martin Jackson.
Mr Jackson and his wife Angelica operate Broke's Honey Wines Australia, a mead manufacturer business They have recently lost 90% of their beehives due to the Varroa mite hive cull. Although highly supportive of the necessity for bee euthanisation in Varroa mite red zones they have some criticisms of the effectiveness of the rollout.
"Most of my beekeeper friends have assumed that by being a registered beekeeper the team responsible for the euthanisation would already have our details," Mr Jackson said
"In the middle of October, I worried about why it was taking so long to be contacted and phoned the DPI who redirected me to the Exotic Plant & Pest Hotline, it was only then did I realise they had no idea our 58 beehives in the Toronto area existed. "From what I can tell it seems the DPI isn't sharing registered beekeepers' details and instead relying on them to self-report. I expect many more would be in the same situation and not realise they have to self-report." "What I can applaud them for is once the Varroa mite emergency response team knew about our hives they were very fast to organise a group to come and euthanise them."
As to his business Honey Wines Australia, he said we will likely have to source raw honey from other local beekeepers until we build up our beehives again at our new property in Broke.
From cattle to coal. Once a specialist agriculture writer today its about community, in particular, the Upper Hunter. I have lived and worked in the region for more than 30 years. Land use issues and the future direction of our region. But you cannot take ag out of the picture - our food and how we grow it is the basis of all life. Covering the Hunter and Mid North Coast rural issues is now part of my role with ACM.
