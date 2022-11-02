The redeveloped Baileys Union Park is turning festive following the construction of an eight metre Christmas Tree at its entrance and additional fairy lighting through the trees.
Mayor of Singleton, Cr Sue Moore, Member for Upper Hunter Dave Layzell MP, Member for Hunter Dan Repacholi MP and representatives from Business Singleton are officially launching the spirit of the season when they switch on the Singleton Christmas Tree and Walk of Light in Baileys Union Park on Thursday, November 3 at 6.30pm.
This event it also the perfect lead-in to an even bigger Christmas on John Street on Friday, December 9, boosting the region's biggest annual community Christmas party with a $75,000 NSW Government Reconnecting NSW Communities Grant, as well as encouraging local gift-buying to fill those all-important stockings this year.
Once switched on, the Singleton Christmas Tree and Walk of Light will be on every night in the lead up to Christmas and the New Year.
From cattle to coal. Once a specialist agriculture writer today its about community, in particular, the Upper Hunter. I have lived and worked in the region for more than 30 years. Land use issues and the future direction of our region. But you cannot take ag out of the picture - our food and how we grow it is the basis of all life. Covering the Hunter and Mid North Coast rural issues is now part of my role with ACM.
