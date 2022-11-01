Woman, 23, dies in car crash at Ravensworth

A woman has died following a fatal crash near Singleton.
Emergency services were called to the New England Highway near Ravensworth following reports of a car crash just after 8.20pm on Tuesday, November 1.
Upon arrival, officers from Hunter Valley Police District located a Great Wall utility.
It is believed the ute had been travelling east when it left the road and collided with a tree.
The driver of the utility, a 23-year-old woman, died at the scene.
Her passenger, a man aged in his 40s, was taken to John Hunter Hospital in Newcastle for treatment to non-life-threatening injuries.
A crime scene was established and examined by specialist police.
A report will be prepared for the information of the coroner.
