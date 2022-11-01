The Singleton Argus
Woman, 23, dies at scene of fatal crash on the New England Highway at Ravensworth near Singleton

Updated November 1 2022 - 10:34pm, first published 10:00pm
Woman, 23, dies in car crash at Ravensworth

A woman has died following a fatal crash near Singleton.

