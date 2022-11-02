Huntlee, located near Branxton, is being considered as the site for a new aged care facility.
Developed LWP Property Group Huntlee has become a fast growing suburban community with a shopping centre, early childhood educational facility and a tavern.
Housing lots are located in the Cessnock and Singleton Local Government Areas.
Arcare Aged Care, a residential aged care provider is proposing Arcare Huntlee - a new residential aged care facility at Huntlee.
Arcare CEO, Coilin Singh, says high-quality aged care facilities are sorely lacking in this growing area of the Hunter, with limited options available for our ageing community.
"We pride ourselves on providing high-quality, architecturally designed aged care facilities and hope to provide residents of Huntlee and the broader region their own five-star aged care community."
"The proposed facility would be adjacent and connected to the Green Ridge Hunter Valley retirement village currently under construction, forming an integral and connected part of the new Huntlee community."
"The planning process is in its early stages and we are consulting with interested residents, property owners, businesses and groups to better understand issues and opportunities for the site."
The proposed development includes:
Arcare Aged Care, is seeking community consultation on the proposal.
To register for an information session or a site visit arcare.com.au/aged-care-residence/arcare-huntlee.
This phase of consultation is open until Wednesday 23 November 2022.
