4 Fleet management tips for small businesses

For effective fleet management, numerous actions must be considered, and small business owners must stay on top to ensure constant success

Small businesses have the enormous task of keeping their finances on track, especially regarding their fleet. Vehicles are gas guzzlers when the company doesn't hold a firm hand on their operations, which could quickly lead to a big dent in their bottom line.

According to Statista, 32 per cent of small businesses feel that interruptions, such as supply chain issues, are the leading risk for failure. With that said, fleet management plays a vital role in this process, putting even more emphasis on its importance.

For effective fleet management, numerous actions must be considered, and small business owners must stay on top to ensure constant success. So, for more direction on what to have in place, below are some tips to take to heart:

1. Appoint a fleet manager with experience

Managing a fleet of vehicles is no easy feat. Many aspects would require a dedicated, knowledgeable person to watch them throughout the day constantly. This would include drivers, vehicle maintenance, following a specific route, and monitoring small business fuel card purchases. These tasks are best left to a person with experience.

Although larger companies would prefer a fleet manager with suitable qualifications, experience in the field could be of more value to small business owners with a less sizable budget. Therefore, compare their role and responsibilities at their previous employer and align with the needs of your small business.

2. Decide whether to lease or buy vehicles

The right size of the vehicles is a relative term depending on the business' operational needs. However, it's critical for a small business to consider, as the size will affect the running costs and, thus, the company's profit margin. This could be especially damaging when inflation rises along with fuel and other expenses.

With this in mind, there'll be additional monthly costs for leasing or buying these vehicles. The larger the vehicle, the more the repayment will be for the small business and the more it'll cost to maintain. On the other hand, smaller vehicles could cost the business a few extra trips. So, even with fewer costs per trip, there'll be more to add up.

3. Equip employees with the necessary tools

Successful fleet management will largely hinge upon the skills and capabilities of the staff operating the vehicles and monitoring the entire process. Therefore, it'd be beneficial for all team members to have the necessary training and equipment to perform at their peak.

Vehicle monitoring devices like GPS are part of the tech trends for fleet managers to consider that'll help to find the most efficient routes and ensure the drivers stay on course. In contrast, an effective communication system via radio or phone could help drivers minimise mistakes as they can regularly check in with the office.

Another valuable addition would be fleet management software to take care of some menial tasks like automating and generating trip sheets or delivery schedules. It could also provide an advantage for fleet managers who want to monitor working hours and average times for routes and do adequate planning for the next day or the week in advance.

4. Make vehicle maintenance a monthly priority

Prioritising vehicle maintenance each month could prevent the vehicles from becoming stranded next to the road when the small business least expects it. Not only will it save the business money on costly repairs, but it'll also provide the drivers with a safe work environment.

For any business, time is money, so to have a vehicle out of commission will result in fewer products being shipped and, ultimately, a loss of income. It could also be a tragedy to have a team member in an accident due to neglected maintenance.

According to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics, 334 staff members lost their lives while on the job between 2015 and 2019, making it an alarming statistic. Although accidents could happen anytime, small businesses shouldn't leave anything to chance. Instead, they should improve their drivers' chances of returning safely to the office through regular maintenance on all fleet vehicles.

Many small businesses fall into the trap of finding the most affordable repair or maintenance service to assist their vehicles. Unfortunately, these services often don't have reputable experts to offer quality service. It may then lead to breakdowns that could cost the small business more than it originally bargained for concerning the maintenance of its fleet.

In conclusion