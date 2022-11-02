The Upper Hunter's mining industry gathered at Singleton's Civic Centre on Friday for the Mining Leaders Luncheon as part of the Coal Festival.
It was virtually a full house for the luncheon with the special guest being Federal Minister for Resources Madeleine King.
On her first visit to Singleton Minister King was keen to show her support for the local coal industry chatting to local and state politicians, mining executives, union representatives and mine contractors.
But before she could mingle with those people inside the Centre she had to walk past a group of protesters chanting 'no new coal'.
In the coal heartland of Singleton Minister King wanted to convey a message that coal mining was critical to the NSW economy and also to the communities that are highly dependent on the coal industry.
Her opinion however was not shared by those outside the Centre who called on the Minister to stop all new coal mines and gas projects.
Hunter Environment Lobby representative Bev Smiles said the argument new coal and gas projects are needed to support jobs no longer applied.
"We have a critical shortage of workers across all industries so when mine companies talk about creating and protecting jobs there are now other industries these workers could be employed in that are not destroying the planet," she said.
From cattle to coal. Once a specialist agriculture writer today its about community, in particular, the Upper Hunter. I have lived and worked in the region for more than 30 years. Land use issues and the future direction of our region. But you cannot take ag out of the picture - our food and how we grow it is the basis of all life. Covering the Hunter and Mid North Coast rural issues is now part of my role with ACM.
