Glendell Project is refused by the IPC

It was supposed to be a day to celebrate the coal mining industry in the Upper Hunter with the hosting of the Mining Leaders Luncheon but just as the event started news came through the Independent Planning Commission had refused approval of Glencore's Glendell Continuation Project near Singleton.
IPC in their determination on the Glendell coal mine said in a statement that the project "is not in the public interest, despite its likely benefits" as the mine would have "significant, irreversible and unjustified impacts on the historic heritage values of the Ravensworth Homestead complex".
"The Commission found that the Ravensworth Homestead complex, which is comprised of colonial buildings and gardens and located approximately in the centre of the proposed mine site, has high to exceptional heritage value in its existing historic location and setting," documents on the ruling stated.
"The complex, including the main house built in 1832, would need to be relocated for the project to proceed.
"This impact could be avoided by an appropriate buffer area around the Ravensworth Homestead complex in which mining is prohibited. However, the Commission heard evidence that such a buffer would render mining operations economically unviable."
Glendell Continuation Project was recommended for approval by the NSW Department of Planning and Environment. The project would have extended the life of the mine for a further 21 years, extracted an additional 135 million tonnes of coal and provided ongoing employment for the mine's existing workforce.
But the project was strongly opposed by Native Title Applicants the Plains Clan and of the Wonnarua People (PCWP).
In 2020 the PCWP made a section 10(4) claim for protection of the Ravensworth Estate through the Federal Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Heritage Protection Act 1984 (Cth).
This Federal Department of Climate Change, Energy, the Environment and Water Environment and Water assessment process is still ongoing but the independent report prepared by Daniel Leo on the S10 claim was considered by the IPC.
Spokesman for the PCWP Scott Franks said the Glendell extension would have destroyed some of the last untouched lands in the district.
Importantly for the PCWP Ravensworth Estate was also the site of a series of massacres involving early settlers supported by the military against Wonnarua people that took place from the 1820s. These massacres are well documented in official colonial papers, Mr Franks said.
Commenting the IPC's refusal of the project an emotional Mr Franks said the decision meant Indigenous heritage can no longer be ignored or bulldozed to make way for these types of developments.
"Our people have been crying at the loss of our heritage for far too long - this is so overdue, first the recognition of our heritage and now some protection. We can begin a path of reconciliation on this site - that is something our people have longed to achieve," he said.
"We are happy to sit down with Glencore and discuss how this site can become a place for reconciliation recognising the loss of Wonnarua and also colonial lives at this site."
He wanted to thank the support he and Robert Lester received from the Environmental Defenders Office and from The Greens.
A Glencore spokesman said the company was extremely disappointed with the Independent Planning Commission decision to refuse our application for continued mining at our Glendell open cut operation.
It is particularly disheartening considering that Glencore has invested more than 6 years and $25 million in studies as well as consulting with the community to produce a viable and environmentally sustainable project.
The project would have provided jobs for up to 600 people and ongoing support for 350 businesses in the Hunter region.
We will carefully review the IPC's determination and statement of reasons and then decide if any further course of action is required.
In the IPC's determination is states the NSW Heritage Council is of the view that the Ravensworth Homestead complex has significant heritage value.
It is described as being of State significant heritage for its aesthetic, historic, scientific and social values.
The Commission noted that the Heritage Council has recommended the Ravensworth Homestead complex on the State Heritage Register.
Now given the fact the mine project has been refused the Singleton Argus sought comment whether the Ravensworth Homestead complex would now be placed on the State Heritage State Register.
Heritage NSW spokesperson said following the IPC's decision on Friday, the listing process can recommence once Heritage NSW receives confirmation of the Heritage Council's intention to pursue the listing of the Ravensworth Homestead complex on the State Heritage Register.
The process was put on hold pending the outcome of the Independent Planning Committee's review.
From cattle to coal. Once a specialist agriculture writer today its about community, in particular, the Upper Hunter. I have lived and worked in the region for more than 30 years. Land use issues and the future direction of our region. But you cannot take ag out of the picture - our food and how we grow it is the basis of all life. Covering the Hunter and Mid North Coast rural issues is now part of my role with ACM.
From cattle to coal. Once a specialist agriculture writer today its about community, in particular, the Upper Hunter. I have lived and worked in the region for more than 30 years. Land use issues and the future direction of our region. But you cannot take ag out of the picture - our food and how we grow it is the basis of all life. Covering the Hunter and Mid North Coast rural issues is now part of my role with ACM.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.