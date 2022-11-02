The Singleton Argus
Glendell Project is refused by the IPC

Louise Nichols
By Louise Nichols
November 2 2022 - 3:00pm
Upper Hunter MP Dave Layzell with Stephen Galilee CEO of the NSW Minerals Council at the Mining Leaders Luncheon.

It was supposed to be a day to celebrate the coal mining industry in the Upper Hunter with the hosting of the Mining Leaders Luncheon but just as the event started news came through the Independent Planning Commission had refused approval of Glencore's Glendell Continuation Project near Singleton.

