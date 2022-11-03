The NSW Government assisting regional apprentices and university students with a new $250 travel card to help with the cost of the commute to work, training or university.
Visiting Singleton this morning to chat to apprentices at Morgan Engineering at Maison Dieu, Minister for Regional Transport and Roads Sam Farraway said apprentices will be the first to access the card under the two-year trial which will open to applications from February next year with uni students to follow in April.
"Whether you're a 16-year-old mechanic apprentice or a 60-year-old university student studying teaching, if you live in the bush you may be eligible for the travel card," Mr Farraway said.
"The prepaid debit card can be used for taxi trips, fuel, Opal card top ups, public transport and privately-operated coaches, and electric charging stations.
"Putting more money back into the pockets of apprentices and uni students is one way the NSW Liberal and Nationals Government is securing a brighter future for NSW families.
"We know supporting regional apprentices and university students through this initiative will make a difference."
To be considered eligible, a participant must:
For more information, please visit Service NSW.
From cattle to coal. Once a specialist agriculture writer today its about community, in particular, the Upper Hunter. I have lived and worked in the region for more than 30 years. Land use issues and the future direction of our region. But you cannot take ag out of the picture - our food and how we grow it is the basis of all life. Covering the Hunter and Mid North Coast rural issues is now part of my role with ACM.
