The Singleton Argus
Home/Latest News

Community sport funds worth $43 million are now available in 74 LGAs impacted by the February-March and June-July floods

Updated November 3 2022 - 2:35pm, first published 2:27pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Grassroots sporting organisations in flood affected local government areas (LGAs) including Singleton will benefit from funding by NSW Government support to help get community sport back in action.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Singleton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.