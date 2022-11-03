Grassroots sporting organisations in flood affected local government areas (LGAs) including Singleton will benefit from funding by NSW Government support to help get community sport back in action.
Minister for Flood Recovery Steph Cooke said the second round of community sport flood funding, totalling $43 million, is now available in 74 LGAs impacted by the February-March and June-July floods.
"Repairing community infrastructure after the devastating flood events we've seen this year is essential to boosting local economies and jobs, as well as to helping residents get back to a sense of normality, which is one of the most important parts of the recovery process," Ms Cooke said.
The $43 million Essential Community Sport Assets Program includes two funding steams:
Stream One - offering $33 million to 74 LGAs with grants of between $150,000 and $1 million available; and
Stream Two - offering $10 million to sporting organisations and organisations that deliver sports programs, with grants of between $15,000 and $500,000 available.
Applications for the Essential Community Sport Assets Program close Friday, 9 December 2022. More information is available on the Office of Sport website.
