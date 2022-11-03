Hunter Local Land Services has teamed up with Singleton based agronomist and beef producers Neil Griffiths to offer PROGRAZE® to Hunter producers in the Lower Hunter and Manning.
PROGRAZE® is a course developed by NSW Department of Primary Industries with funding from Meat and Livestock Australia and Australian Wool Innovation (AWI) and delivered by Local Land Services.
Run over three days this course will help participants build new skills and knowledge in pasture and animal assessment that improve the productivity and sustainability of grazing systems.
It is designed to help producers:. Develop practical pasture and livestock assessment skills. To use these skills to improve the profitability and sustainability of grazing systems on their farms.
Locations:
Lower Hunter- Tocal. When: 8th-9th & 25th Nov 2022
Manning Great Lakes- Bunyah When: 22nd-23rd Nov & 6th Dec 2022
RSVP: 4th November 2022
For more information, or assistance with this form, please contact Hunter Local Land Services:Teresa Hogan, Livestock Officer: teresa.hogan@lls.nsw.gov.au, or 0417 352 694
To register: https://hunterlls.wufoo.com/forms/prograze-eoi-lower-hunter-manninggreat-lakes/
From cattle to coal. Once a specialist agriculture writer today its about community, in particular, the Upper Hunter. I have lived and worked in the region for more than 30 years. Land use issues and the future direction of our region. But you cannot take ag out of the picture - our food and how we grow it is the basis of all life. Covering the Hunter and Mid North Coast rural issues is now part of my role with ACM.
