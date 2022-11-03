Christmas spirit lights up Singleton

The spirit of the season has officially been turned on with the Singleton Christmas Tree and Walk of Light now illuminating the newly-beautified Baileys Union Park on John Street, Singleton.
Mayor of Singleton, Cr Sue Moore teamed up with Federal Member for Hunter Dan Repacholi MP, Member for Upper Hunter Dave Layzell MP and Laura Kelly from Business Singleton last night to officially flick the switch on an extra special 10-week pop-up event, launching the most wonderful time of the year with an unforgettable lighting experience.
It's the perfect lead-in to an even bigger Christmas on John Street event on Friday 9 December, which has been boosted with a $75,000 NSW Government Reconnecting NSW Communities Grant to deliver a sleigh of festivities and activities, including free professional Santa photos.
The Singleton Christmas Tree and Walk of Light will also activate Baileys Union Park every night in the lead up to Christmas and New Year's Eve.
The Park was transformed with new landscaping, plantings and street furniture thanks to a $440,000 from the Australian Government's Local Roads and Community Infrastructure program.
Cr Moore said the Singleton Christmas Tree and Walk of Light was another great reason to head into town to experience the magic of Yuletide as well as shop locally for Christmas gifts.
"The new-look Baileys Union Park is the perfect footnote for the John Street Stage 2 Upgrade last year, and this mesmerising lighting installation combines the success of the Firewalk Festival and our ever-popular Christmas on John Street for an unforgettable experience," she said.
"Our Town Centre is proving yet again to be an ideal location for boutique shopping and dining, events and festivities, not to mention the magic of Christmas.
"I thank the Australian and NSW governments for their support to bring these projects together and look forward to everyone enjoying an extra-special Christmastime in Singleton this year."
