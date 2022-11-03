Much to celebrate this Christmas in Singleton

The spirit of the season has officially been turned on with the Singleton Christmas Tree and Walk of Light now illuminating the newly-beautified Baileys Union Park on John Street, Singleton.
Mayor of Singleton, Cr Sue Moore teamed up with Federal Member for Hunter Dan Repacholi MP, Member for Upper Hunter Dave Layzell MP and Laura Kelly from Business Singleton to officially flick the switch on an extra special 10-week pop-up event, launching the most wonderful time of the year with an unforgettable lighting experience.
It's the perfect lead-in to an even bigger Christmas on John Street event on Friday, December 9, which has been boosted with a $75,000 NSW Government Reconnecting NSW Communities Grant to deliver a sleigh of festivities and activities, including free professional Santa photos.
The Singleton Christmas Tree and Walk of Light will also activate Baileys Union Park every night in the lead up to Christmas and New Year's Eve.
Cr Moore said the Singleton Christmas Tree and Walk of Light was another great reason to head into town to experience the magic of Yuletide as well as shop locally for Christmas gifts.
"The new-look Baileys Union Park is the perfect footnote for the John Street Stage 2 Upgrade last year, and this mesmerising lighting installation combines the success of the Firewalk Festival and our ever-popular Christmas on John Street for an unforgettable experience," she said.
"Our Town Centre is proving yet again to be an ideal location for boutique shopping and dining, events and festivities, not to mention the magic of Christmas."
Danny Eather, President, Business Singleton said "Our businesses and community have so much to look forward to between now and Christmas. Our focus is on bringing the Christmas spirit to town, encouraging locals to support and shop local which will drive a positive economic outcome for our area."
"The funding to run these initiatives was made possible by the NSW Government Bushfire Local Economic Recovery Package and we are incredibly grateful to Singleton Council for partnering with us in applying for and achieving funding.
Delivered by Business Singleton and supported by Singleton Council locals can expect to see the Light Up Your Business competition return - where the community vote for their favourite window displays.
There will also be prize draw tickets available in stores for free, one ticket with every purchase over $40 in participating stores. Weekly Spend in Singleton gift cards will be given away and the grand prize is a Luxury Staycation in Broke Fordwich.
