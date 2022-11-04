NSW SES is conducting community flood forums over coming weeks across the Central Coast and Hunter regions to enhance its operational response.
Following significant major flooding in March and July of this year, residents, businesses and organisations are encouraged to provide feedback on how the NSW SES can ensure communities are supported in preparing for, responding to, and recovering from future flooding.
An independent facilitator has been appointed to enable open and constructive feedback between the NSW SES and the community.
Please see below details of the forums:
. Broke and Bulga: Broke Hall, Saturday 5 November, 12:30pm to 3:00pm
. Maitland: Saturday 12 November 12:30pm Location TBC
.Wollombi: Wollombi RFS Shed, Saturday 19 November 12:30pm to 3:00pm
