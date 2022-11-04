The Singleton Argus
Hop on board the train from Singleton to Muswellbrook to visit the Muswellbrook Regional Arts Centre. on Thursday, November 10

Updated November 8 2022 - 4:11pm, first published November 4 2022 - 3:38pm
Viola Bromley, Rock Patterns 1958, oil on canvas on hardboard, 51 x 67.5cm, Winner Festival of the Valley Art Prize 1958, Local Section, Muswellbrook Shire Art Collection.

Two More Trains for Singleton Group has organised a train trip to visit Muswellbrook Regional Arts Centre. on Thursday, November 10.

