On exhibition will be the Viola Bromley Art Prize, a celebration of local art works open to artists resident in Muswellbrook, Singleton and Upper Hunter Shires. 'Formwork' is a duo exhibition by mother and daughter artists Janice Hanicar and Samantha Haniar. This is a rare chance to view the works of two talented artists, and their relationship. Also on exhibition is 'Unleashed: A Dogs Life', an entertaining glimpse into the life of working dogs through the lens of three passionate canine photographers, plus 'Manooka Park Halls' with paintings from the collection of former Arts Centre director Brad Franks. Works from Australia's foremost surrealist painter James Gleeson are also on show.

