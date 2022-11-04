Two More Trains for Singleton Group has organised a train trip to visit Muswellbrook Regional Arts Centre. on Thursday, November 10.
"Everyone is welcome to join this trip to one of the best regional galleries in NSW", says group spokesperson Martin Fallding.
The exclusive gallery viewing is organised by the Two More Trains for Singleton Group to highlight the benefits of more frequent train services to the Upper Hunter.
The train departs Singleton 5.34 pm on Thursday, 10 November 2022, returning to Singleton 7.55 pm.
The exhibition is free - all you need is an Opal card to travel on the train.
On exhibition will be the Viola Bromley Art Prize, a celebration of local art works open to artists resident in Muswellbrook, Singleton and Upper Hunter Shires. 'Formwork' is a duo exhibition by mother and daughter artists Janice Hanicar and Samantha Haniar. This is a rare chance to view the works of two talented artists, and their relationship.
Also on exhibition is 'Unleashed: A Dogs Life', an entertaining glimpse into the life of working dogs through the lens of three passionate canine photographers, plus 'Manooka Park Halls' with paintings from the collection of former Arts Centre director Brad Franks. Works from Australia's foremost surrealist painter James Gleeson are also on show.
The Group has also recently made a detailed submission to the draft Hunter Regional Transport Plan 2041 currently on public exhibition.
In the group's submission, they support continuing additional morning and late evening train services to Singleton that commenced in January 2020.
"The afternoon service from Newcastle arriving at 3.28 pm seven days per week is particularly well used and should continue", says Two More Trains for Singleton.
"The mid afternoon train service fills a big gap during the day, and should be complemented by an additional morning train around 8.00 to 8.30 am".
The group's submission focuses on the need for more frequent and reliable passenger train services to Singleton, Scone and Dungog with a 7 day per week timetable.
Other improvements suggested include a new railway station within walking distance of the new Maitland Hospital and health precinct, benefitting Upper Hunter residents accessing these critical health services.
