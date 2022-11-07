The Singleton Argus
Singleton's Remembrance Day service to start at 10:15am this Friday in Burdekin Park and it will also include the unveiling of the World War II memorial plinth

Louise Nichols
By Louise Nichols
November 7 2022
Remembrance Day 2021 in Burdekin Park. Picture Louise Nichols.

This 2022 Remembrance Day service on Friday will start in Burdekin Park at 10:5AM and will also include the World War II Memorial plinth unveiling.

