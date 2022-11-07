This 2022 Remembrance Day service on Friday will start in Burdekin Park at 10:5AM and will also include the World War II Memorial plinth unveiling.
The event in Singleton is open to the public and is hosted by the Singleton RSL Sub Branch.
This Remembrance Day, RSL NSW is calling on the wider community to also show support to veterans by attending a Remembrance Day commemoration, donating to the Poppy Appeal, or by connecting a veteran that they know with the services and support offered by the RSL.
RSL NSW President Ray James said "Showing our ongoing support to veterans couldn't be more important, particularly in the lead up to commemorative events like Remembrance Day.
2021 Census data has revealed that more than half a million Australians (581,139) have served, or are currently serving, in the Australian Defence Force (ADF). Additionally, one in twenty (5.3 per cent) Australian households report at least one person who has served or is serving in the ADF. With so many Australians having served our country, raising awareness of the services and support available to them is crucial.
"This year, I am calling on veterans to join RSL NSW to tap into a wealth of support options available to them, and their families; including mentoring, events and community," Mr James said.
Following the service in Burdekin Park there will a function at Alroy Diggers from12.00pm Ticket prices: $20 for Sub Branch and Auxiliary members. $35 for the general public.
