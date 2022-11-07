Singleton got off to a slow start and found themselves 4 for 13 after ten overs. Jack Turner (22) joined Mewa Jeetawal (46) at the crease and the ensuing partnership added seventy runs and brought their team to a more acceptable rate. Following the loss of these two players, Anthony Bailey (53) came to the crease and together with Nathan Stapleford and Brandan Carman were able to help Singleton to a total of 156 runs. Dom Cooper (3/30), Hayden Quinlivan (3/54) and Hayden Fox(2/13) were the most successful bowlers for Upper Hunter.