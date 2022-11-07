JOHN BULL SHIELD
Singleton met Upper Hunter in the first round of the Hunter Valley Region Cricket Council John Bull Shield Competition at Cook Park 3 on Sunday.
Singleton got off to a slow start and found themselves 4 for 13 after ten overs. Jack Turner (22) joined Mewa Jeetawal (46) at the crease and the ensuing partnership added seventy runs and brought their team to a more acceptable rate. Following the loss of these two players, Anthony Bailey (53) came to the crease and together with Nathan Stapleford and Brandan Carman were able to help Singleton to a total of 156 runs. Dom Cooper (3/30), Hayden Quinlivan (3/54) and Hayden Fox(2/13) were the most successful bowlers for Upper Hunter.
Upper Hunter, with Andrew Cooper (12) and Liam Moore (47), scored at a good pace to take the score to sixty four when the first wicket fell in the 12th over. Jake Chapple also put on an eventful 23 runs to be the other top run getter. Upper Hunter was all out for 145, just eleven short of the Singleton team score. Brandan Carman with 4/38 had best bowling figures for Singleton with assistance from Nathan Stapleford, 3/25 and Mewa Jeetawal 2/22.
COALFIELDS CUP
Valley/JPC 3/46 defeated Piranahs 42.
For Valley/JPC top scores were Andrew Knox 16no and Kye Dann 9. Bowlers Tristan Muir 3/1, Luke Dempster 2/4 and Isaac Barry 2/8. Piranahs Fletcher Sharpe 12, Ryan Fox 8 and bowlers Fletcher Sharpe 2/1 and Matt Hopley 1/12.
Wine Country 156 defeated Glendon 141
For Wine Country top scores were Mark Lightfoot 40, Andrew Fensom 25 Luke Jeans 19no and their bowlers Brenden Briedenhann 2/20, Ben Wood 2/34 and George Copeland 2/37. For Glendon Kyle Bailey 53, Jack Turner 16, Cooper Bailey 15 and bowlers Anthony Bailey 3/28, Cooper Bailey 2/10 and Cael Smith 2/30.
Creeks 7/111 defeated PCH 110
For Creeks Clint Harman 37, Ash Borg 27, Chris Unicomb 11, bowlers Blake Cook 3/12, Jarred Campbell 3/25, Clint Harman 2/20. For PCH Abe Jones 41, Matt Pearce 30, Brad Cox 20 and bowlers Mason Knodler 3/15, Dan Oldknow 2/22, Abe Jones 1/19.
Second Grade
Denman Maroon 8/110 defeated Valley 102
For Denman Jackson Ball 36, Mark Donnelly 27, bowlers Jack Mann 4/8, Anthony Worth 2/3 and Mark Donnelly 2/21. For Valley Chris Howard 32, David Garness 18, Nathan Bagnall 18, bowlers David Garness 3/7 and Rhys Giles 3/25.
Denman White 7/208 defeated JPC Gold 8/204
For Denman Dave Sowter 72, Steve Andrews 49, Ben Rumbel 18, bowlers Kaiden Blake 3/37 and Steve Andrews 2/19. For JPC Rod Luxford 57, Stu Johnstone 51, Todd Wright 43 bowlers Gregg Dann 2/31 and Andy Thomas 2/35.
JPC Black defeated Glendon on forfeit
Creeks defeated PCH on forfeit
