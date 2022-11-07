Smartly turned out, not a hair out of place, and looking quietly confident as they awaited the steward's call. And, those were just the two-legged competitors.
Looking even more splendid beside them were the four-legged stars of the Spring Horse Show. With lustrous coats dyed and patterned, elaborately braided manes and tails, and headbands sporting sparkling bling, these haughty equine supermodels were ready to strut their stuff on a grassy catwalk, their owners hoping to be rewarded for countless hours devoted to pimping, preening and polishing them until they positively gleam.
Around 100 competitors travelled from the North Coast, the Central West and across the Hunter Valley for the chance to shine under brilliant blue sky last Saturday (Nov 5) at the Muswellbrook Showground, which was packed wall-to-wall with beefy four-wheel drives towing even bigger horse floats.
The competitors' goal was to add more performance qualifications in Australian Stock Horse and breed classes, as well as hack, hunter or riding classes to earn a ticket to the big dance -the 2023 Sydney Royal Agricultural Show next Easter.
Some are professionals, for others it's an equally consuming hobby requiring dedication, a love of horses - and a healthy bank balance.
Show organiser, Brooke Terry was blessed with perfect weather and a stampede of entries.
"The weather couldn't be more perfect," said Terry, Upper Hunter Show Society vice president and horse section co-ordinator.
"The sun's shining, the ground is looking great and we've had a massive turnout - we couldn't have squeezed in another float.
"Everyone has missed the chance to compete much in recent years. First it was Covid, then the recent rains meant everything had to be called off. Everyone's been busting to get out with their horses."
Following the success of the inaugural event, Terry hopes to run the Spring Horse Show annually, complementing the Bengalla Upper Hunter Show's three-day horse event, conducted during the annual show in March. The showground is also home to the town's Great Cattle Dog Muster.
"Today's show was staged to help people qualify for the Royal," she said.
"We got the go-ahead from the ASC and the RAS and I'm hopeful we can run it again next year."
With just a six-week lead-up, it was decided not to approach sponsors, so there was no prizemoney - just ribbons to further adorn placegetters' necks. It was proof, perhaps, that these show ponies don't need much of an incentive to dress up.
by Laurie Sullivan
