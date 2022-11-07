Looking even more splendid beside them were the four-legged stars of the Spring Horse Show. With lustrous coats dyed and patterned, elaborately braided manes and tails, and headbands sporting sparkling bling, these haughty equine supermodels were ready to strut their stuff on a grassy catwalk, their owners hoping to be rewarded for countless hours devoted to pimping, preening and polishing them until they positively gleam.