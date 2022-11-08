Just before midnight yesterday (Monday, November 7, 2022), police were called to a home on Orchard Avenue, Singleton, after reports of a home invasion.
Officers from Hunter Valley Police District attended and found a 43-year-old man suffering a head laceration.
Police have been told two people broke a window and entered the home and when confronted by the occupant, struck him before fleeing.
A crime scene was established, and the injured man was taken to Singleton Hospital for treatment.
An investigation has commenced into the incident.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.