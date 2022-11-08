The Singleton Argus
Police attended the scene of a reported home invasion in Orchard Avenue late on Monday evening where they found a man suffering a head laceration

Updated November 8 2022 - 11:42am, first published 11:38am
Just before midnight yesterday (Monday, November 7, 2022), police were called to a home on Orchard Avenue, Singleton, after reports of a home invasion.

