Singleton Public School's popular Christmas pantomime returns

For the first time in two years students at Singleton Public School have the opportunity to participate in the Christmas pantomime.
COVID-19 restrictions meant the last time the popular event was held was way back in 2019.
The 'panto' has become a rite of passage for the year 6 students at the school since it began 14 years ago.
For director Di Merrick it was a pleasure to see the return of the annual pantomime.
"The students have all loved being part of this annual event. It was that something special at the end of the year they all wanted to be a part of," she said.
"So with COVID shutting it down for two years its taken an extra effort to get it up and running again.
"Getting those jokes and their punchlines just right has been harder after the break."
Mrs Merrick has been the instigator of the annual pantomime and its director for 14 years.
"We love to bring the English Christmas tradition to the school by way of the pantomime," she said.
This year the students are performing in their particular version of Sleeping Beauty. There is a jester, plenty of fairies and a princess, a rabbit and even some footballers make an appearance.
Work on the pantomime began in May and the students staged two performances on Wednesday night and tonight.
In the past performances have been open to others schools but this year Mrs Merrick said COVID was still playing a part with only the school community able to watch the pantomime.
Still, at least it is back.
From cattle to coal. Once a specialist agriculture writer today its about community, in particular, the Upper Hunter. I have lived and worked in the region for more than 30 years. Land use issues and the future direction of our region. But you cannot take ag out of the picture - our food and how we grow it is the basis of all life. Covering the Hunter and Mid North Coast rural issues is now part of my role with ACM.
From cattle to coal. Once a specialist agriculture writer today its about community, in particular, the Upper Hunter. I have lived and worked in the region for more than 30 years. Land use issues and the future direction of our region. But you cannot take ag out of the picture - our food and how we grow it is the basis of all life. Covering the Hunter and Mid North Coast rural issues is now part of my role with ACM.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.