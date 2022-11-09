The Singleton Argus
Remembrance Day 2022: WWII memorial plinth to be unveiled in Burdekin Park during Singleton's service

November 9 2022 - 6:00pm
Remembrance Day 2021 in Burdekin Park. Picture Louise Nichols.

This 2022 Remembrance Day service on Friday will start in Burdekin Park at 10.15am and will also include the World War II Memorial plinth unveiling.

