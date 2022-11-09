This 2022 Remembrance Day service on Friday will start in Burdekin Park at 10.15am and will also include the World War II Memorial plinth unveiling.
The event in Singleton is open to the public and is hosted by the Singleton RSL Sub Branch.
This Remembrance Day, RSL NSW is calling on the wider community to also show support to veterans by attending a Remembrance Day commemoration, donating to the Poppy Appeal, or by connecting a veteran that they know with the services and support offered by the RSL.
RSL NSW President Ray James said: "Showing our ongoing support to veterans couldn't be more important, particularly in the lead up to commemorative events like Remembrance Day.
"This year, I am calling on veterans to join RSL NSW to tap into a wealth of support options available to them, and their families; including mentoring, events and community," Mr James said.
Following the Burdekin Park service a luncheon will be held at Alroy Diggers Club.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.