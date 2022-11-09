The Singleton Argus
Home/Latest News

Hunter Valley Operations seeking to store more ammonium nitrate on Singleton district mine site

Louise Nichols
By Louise Nichols
November 10 2022 - 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hunter Valley Operations is seeking approval to store more ammonium nitrate on a Singleton district mine site is being assessed by DPE. Picture: HVO.com.au

Plans to substantially increase the amount of ammonium nitrate to be stored on a Singleton district mine site are currently being assessed by the NSW Department of Planning and Environment.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Louise Nichols

Louise Nichols

Senior journalist

From cattle to coal. Once a specialist agriculture writer today its about community, in particular, the Upper Hunter. I have lived and worked in the region for more than 30 years. Land use issues and the future direction of our region. But you cannot take ag out of the picture - our food and how we grow it is the basis of all life. Covering the Hunter and Mid North Coast rural issues is now part of my role with ACM.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Singleton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.