Plans to substantially increase the amount of ammonium nitrate to be stored on a Singleton district mine site are currently being assessed by the NSW Department of Planning and Environment.
The exhibition of a proposal to increase the permitted AN storage limits onsite and establishing an ammonium nitrate storage compound within the approved Hunter Valley Operations South mine disturbance area closed this week.
Known as the Hunter Valley South Operations Modification 8, if approved by the DPE, would allow the amount of AN stored at the mine site to increase from 100 tonnes to 7250t in open air stacks.
It is the size of the increase that has concerned some community members and they have questions as to why the mine's operator need to increase the storage capacity.
A previous MOD 6 for the mine was approved in November 2021 to permit the construction and operation of a modular Ammonium Nitrate Emulsion manufacturing plant within the existing approved HVO South mine disturbance area.
HVO is owned by subsidiary companies of Yancoal and Glencore, as participants in the HVO Joint Venture.
Commenting on the Mod 8 proposal a spokesman for the mine said the Hunter Valley Operations has approval to construct and operate an Ammonium Nitrate Emulsion (ANE) plant within its existing approved mine area.
"The approval to store additional amounts of ammonium nitrate (AN) on-site is to run the plant efficiently and reduce the need to transport ANE by road through Singleton," they said.
"Neither AN nor ANE is an explosive .
"The ANE plant and the proposed AN storage area will operate under very strict health and safety regulations and have been designed in accordance with all relevant Australian Standards and the Australian Explosives Industry Safety Group guidelines."
In the Modification report prepared by Umwelt it states HV Operations notified the Singleton Council and NSW EPA of the proposed Modification on September, 9 2022 by provision of a project factsheet.
Singleton Council provided commentary on October 4 consistent with that provided for Mod 6, which supported avoidance of transport of product through the Singleton township.
From cattle to coal. Once a specialist agriculture writer today its about community, in particular, the Upper Hunter. I have lived and worked in the region for more than 30 years. Land use issues and the future direction of our region. But you cannot take ag out of the picture - our food and how we grow it is the basis of all life. Covering the Hunter and Mid North Coast rural issues is now part of my role with ACM.
From cattle to coal. Once a specialist agriculture writer today its about community, in particular, the Upper Hunter. I have lived and worked in the region for more than 30 years. Land use issues and the future direction of our region. But you cannot take ag out of the picture - our food and how we grow it is the basis of all life. Covering the Hunter and Mid North Coast rural issues is now part of my role with ACM.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.