The countdown is on to the Australian Bushmen's Campdraft and Rodeo Association's hallmark event, with the campdraft section of the 2022 National Finals set to kick off in Tamworth at the end of this week.
The campdraft finals will be the first event of the 2022 National Finals Series, with the country's best campdraft competitors ready to go head-to-head at AELEC's outdoor arena.
ABCRA executive officer Craig Young says the event is shaping up to be one of the best.
"We have some seriously talented riders ready to compete with the top 15 competitors of each campdrafting discipline invited to take part in the national finals," he said.
"These riders have accumulated points by competing at ABCRA affiliated events throughout the year, so they'll be throwing everything on the line to take out top honours."
Riders taking to the campdraft arena include John Hardie in the master rider event, Troy Palmer who will be looking to finish on top as the most successful rider, while Molly Lebrocq will be looking to claim the women's title.
In the junior events Emity Croft is expected to go well, while Nick Palmer is sitting well in the juvenile standings.
The 2022 campdraft national finals will also include the Australian Campdraft Championships, after it was washed out in September.
"We're really excited to be able to include the Australian Campdraft Championships in our event programming," said Mr Young.
"After being cancelled due to COVID-19 in 2021 and then floods earlier this year, it will be great to finally see the event get off the ground."
The ABCRA's inaugural Stockman's Challenge will also be running in the main indoor arena during the campdraft national finals and on Saturday night a feature rodeo will be held in the main arena.
"In addition to the country's best campdrafters, we will also have some of Australia's toughest rodeo competitors ready to hit Tamworth's AELEC's main arena," said Mr Young.
"The feature rodeo will see these rodeo athletes give it their all, with bragging rights and thousands of dollars in prizemoney up for grabs. It is sure to be a fun family night of adrenaline filled action.
"We'd also like to welcome Whitehaven Coal as a major sponsor of the 2022 National Finals, they join a long list of supporters including Circle L, Impulse Print, Pryde's Easifeed, plus many other wonderful sponsors."
The campdraft section of the 2022 national finals gets underway on Thursday, November 17 at the Australian Equine and Livestock Event Centre, with the feature rodeo kicking off at 6pm on Saturday, November 19.
