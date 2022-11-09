Overflowing dams and creeks and the loss of flood fences are the headaches facing farmers these days but as everyone knows before long dry and even drought conditions will return.
Being better prepared to survive the next drought is what beef cattle producer David Thomas is keen to achieve with his plans to 'make-over' the landscape of his farm's most reliable water resource.
The dam on his farm at Carrowbrook near Singleton never ran out of water during the drought but allowing cattle to access to it for water resulted in pugging around the edges, silt buildup when it refilled and an overall drop in water quality.
His aim now is to not only to protect this vital farm asset but improve the water quality and surrounding biodiversity and therefore enhance the farm's overall drought resilience.
To undertake the work that involves fencing off the dam and nearby creek, planting trees, installing a pump, water tank and troughs to supply water for the livestock Mr Thomas has received funding support through the Hunter Local Land Services - Farm Makeover Incentive Program. This program is part of The Paddock Between the Ears Project funded through the Australian Government's Future Drought Fund.
"I am excited with the plans to improve the dam landscape and surrounding areas," he said.
"We are also fencing off the creek and creating three to four paddocks so we can do more rotational grazing and improve the soils and their water holding capacity."
Mr Thomas said this all started during the drought because they learnt the lessons of protecting their water sources.
"We could see the damage the cattle did to the dam and how runoff silted up the dam," he said.
"Once the rains arrived we cleaned out the dam and increased its capacity because of its reliability.
"Now we need to prevent the silt build-up and the cattle pugging up the edges by improving the catchment area and the quality of the water coming in through fencing the area off and establishing a diversity of vegetation and shade, it's a win, win."
He also hopes to create a better habitat around the dam and thereby improve the farm's biodiversity.
Hunter Local Land Services is calling for landholders in the Hunter and Manning-Great Lakes regions to apply, with successful projects receiving up to $4000 of funding to improve farm production and resilience through future drought preparedness.
Projects ideas include:
To learn more and apply, follow this link https://fal.cn/3t5CS
From cattle to coal. Once a specialist agriculture writer today its about community, in particular, the Upper Hunter. I have lived and worked in the region for more than 30 years. Land use issues and the future direction of our region. But you cannot take ag out of the picture - our food and how we grow it is the basis of all life. Covering the Hunter and Mid North Coast rural issues is now part of my role with ACM.
From cattle to coal. Once a specialist agriculture writer today its about community, in particular, the Upper Hunter. I have lived and worked in the region for more than 30 years. Land use issues and the future direction of our region. But you cannot take ag out of the picture - our food and how we grow it is the basis of all life. Covering the Hunter and Mid North Coast rural issues is now part of my role with ACM.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.