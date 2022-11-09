The Singleton Argus
Home/Latest News

Singleton district farmer David Thomas is about to transform a farm dam landscape as part of a plan to future proof his grazing enterprise

Louise Nichols
By Louise Nichols
Updated November 15 2022 - 6:52am, first published November 10 2022 - 8:22am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Beef producer David Thomas, Carrowbrook near Singleton. He is excited about the plans to transform his farm's most reliable water source through the Hunter Local Land Services - Farm Makeover Incentive Program. Picture Hunter Local Land Services.

Overflowing dams and creeks and the loss of flood fences are the headaches facing farmers these days but as everyone knows before long dry and even drought conditions will return.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Louise Nichols

Louise Nichols

Senior journalist

From cattle to coal. Once a specialist agriculture writer today its about community, in particular, the Upper Hunter. I have lived and worked in the region for more than 30 years. Land use issues and the future direction of our region. But you cannot take ag out of the picture - our food and how we grow it is the basis of all life. Covering the Hunter and Mid North Coast rural issues is now part of my role with ACM.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Singleton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.