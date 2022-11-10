With some of the east coast's major hay producing regions enduring prolonged wet weather and in many cases severe flooding sourcing prime quality lucerne hay has become difficult.
Adding to the current shortage is the fact that last summer's haymaking season was less than idea due to wet weather and livestock producers throughout the state have been sourcing hay during winter and spring as their paddocks were waterlogged and feed quality deteriorated.
Balers have been out in force this month as warm dry days returned but many paddocks that would have been normally been made into hay have instead been turned into round bale silage as it was rare to get a string of fine days in a row for haymaking.
"With places like Forbes, Cowra, Dubbo and northern Victoria all in flood finding commercial quantities of hay has been difficult," said Singleton based agronomist Kyle Ropa.
"They are the places where large quantities of hay are produced and now so much of the land is inundated and the lucerne crops lost hay such as large square bales will be harder to source."
Small square bales are selling for around $18-$20 on-farm but so far no big quantities have been made due to the weather, he said.
Mr Ropa also grows lucerne on his Hunter River farm at Singleton and like other local growers has seen his paddocks flooded in July and the subsequent loss of lucerne stands.
Lucerne hates waterlogging and even if some stands survive many paddocks where the water has laid lucerne has died resulting in bare patches.
"I have resown paddocks three times since March due to floods and waterlogging plus newly sown lucerne has also succumbed to fungus due to the soil moisture levels," he said.
"Fungus has been a problem on a number of waterlogged farms. "It has certainly been a challenging year for haymaking."
Thats is an opinion echoed by Jerrys Plains producer Ian Moore who said last summer was one of the most difficult haymaking seasons he had experienced in more than 50 years of making hay.
"After the drought I thought I would never complain about rain again but trying to make prime quality hay last summer made me change my mind - to a degree," he said.
"This winter hasn't been much better as we were unable to resow paddocks due to the wet and we are only now able to make some hay because we haven't had five sunny days in a row for a very long time."
Mr Ropa said there had been increased silage production as it was a safer option given the weather patterns. "But round bale silage is a different marketing proposition to hay.
From cattle to coal. Once a specialist agriculture writer today its about community, in particular, the Upper Hunter. I have lived and worked in the region for more than 30 years. Land use issues and the future direction of our region. But you cannot take ag out of the picture - our food and how we grow it is the basis of all life. Covering the Hunter and Mid North Coast rural issues is now part of my role with ACM.
