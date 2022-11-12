As a lifelong resident of the Upper Hunter Peree Watson said now was the time for the community to be represented by a woman from the Labor Party.
"With the change in the electorate's boundary so that it now includes all of Branxton and not the Liverpool Plains I decided to contest the pre-selection because I believe this seat can now for the first time turn red and a elect a female representative," she said at the launch of her campaign for next year's March state election at Rose Point Park in Singleton
Ms Watson and her husband Ian live in Branxton she has raised her three children in that local community.
Speaking on Saturday afternoon she said the community deserves better healthcare, quality education and secure employment.
"As the daughter of the late former President of the United Mineworkers Union, Mick Watson, I know the importance of hard work and collaboration to deliver for the community," she said.
She has worked across the accounting, hospitality, management, and journalism before moving into the not-for-profit industry. She has also volunteered at her local playgroup, for her kid's schools and football committees.
For the last 15 years, Ms Watson has worked as a fundraiser for charities supporting some of the most vulnerable in our community, including the Hunter Medical Research Institute, the Leukaemia Foundation, Hunter Children's Research Foundation, the Mark Hughes Foundation and the domestic violence charity Got Your Back Sista.
The seat of Upper Hunter stretches from the Great Dividing Range in the north to Dungog, Gloucester in the east with the major centres being Singleton and Muswellbrook.
It has been held by the Nationals for more than a century with the current sitting member being Dave Layzell who was elected in the May 2021 during a by-election following the resignation of the former member Michael Johnsen.
The redistribution of the seat last year saw the Liverpool Plains become part of the seat of Tamworth thereby making Upper Hunter smaller and more marginal at just 0.5%.
Chris Minns, NSW Labor Leader said "I'm excited to announce Peree Watson as the Labor candidate for Upper Hunter at the next election.
"Peree is a passionate advocate and a deeply ingrained member of the community and I'm confident she will be a strong voice for the Upper Hunter in the NSW Parliament if she has the privilege of being elected.
"Labor faces an uphill battle in this electorate, but I believe Peree is up for the fight, and will turn up every single day for her community."
Ms Watson said "I love my community, and it has been a privilege to serve it for over a decade in various capacities. I'm now asking for the opportunity to serve this community in our parliament because I believe we deserve better, and only a Minns Labor Government can deliver that."
"I've experienced the challenges with access to healthcare, with finding teachers to teach our kids in the local schools and seen the challenges with housing affordability, and I want to work with the community, local groups and across Government to find solutions.
"I know this will be a tough election, but the people of this electorate deserve a choice, a voice and a government that won't take them for granted."
From cattle to coal. Once a specialist agriculture writer today its about community, in particular, the Upper Hunter. I have lived and worked in the region for more than 30 years. Land use issues and the future direction of our region. But you cannot take ag out of the picture - our food and how we grow it is the basis of all life. Covering the Hunter and Mid North Coast rural issues is now part of my role with ACM.
From cattle to coal. Once a specialist agriculture writer today its about community, in particular, the Upper Hunter. I have lived and worked in the region for more than 30 years. Land use issues and the future direction of our region. But you cannot take ag out of the picture - our food and how we grow it is the basis of all life. Covering the Hunter and Mid North Coast rural issues is now part of my role with ACM.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.