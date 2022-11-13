The Singleton Argus
Home/Latest News

Singleton mine worker walks Simpson Desert to raise funds for domestic violence shelter

Updated November 14 2022 - 8:53am, first published 8:47am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Troy Cameron battled heat, freezing nights and a cyclone to trek 440km through the Simpson Desert in Central Australia to raise funds for a Hunter domestic violence shelter.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Singleton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.