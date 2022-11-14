The Singleton Argus
Coalfields Cup round six saw Valley/JPC remain the only side undefeated with another top score from their captain Isaac Barry

Updated November 14 2022 - 12:26pm, first published 12:10pm
Once again some pleasant spring weather saw the completion of round six of the Coalfields Cup cricket competition, with Valley/JPC now the only side to remain undefeated.

