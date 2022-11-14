PCH recorded their first victory of the tournament with a convincing 65-run win over the Piranhas at Cook Park no.3. The home side batted first and scored freely to close their forty overs off at 7-189. Skipper Jackson Cox (50) led the way with a well constructed half century, Pat Dennis was next best with 39, with Jake Mackaway and Matthew Pearce notching 20-apiece. The Piranhas' best with the ball were Aaron Sweeney (2-20 off 8) and Fletcher Sharpe (2-48 off 8). The away side were on the back foot early in reply after losing four early wickets, and although a fighting fifth wicket stand between former skipper Matt Hopley (33) and Scott Bendeich (25) gave them a glimmer of hope, they were eventually dismissed in the 38th over well shy of the target. Ryan Fox (17) and Karamdeep Maramreddy were the other two willowmen to make an impression. Barton Jones (3-37 off 8) and Dan Oldknow (3-21 off 8) were PCH's best two with the four-piece.