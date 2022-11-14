Once again some pleasant spring weather saw the completion of round six of the Coalfields Cup cricket competition, with Valley/JPC now the only side to remain undefeated.
The Singleton heavyweights accounted for previously undefeated Bellbird by 70 runs at Carmichael Park in the much anticipated top-of-the-table clash.
Valley/JPC continued their good early season batting form by compiling 178 after being asked to bat first. Isaac Barry continued his dominance with a run-a-ball 91 to back up his century a fortnight earlier. He and Liam Storey (39) resurrect the innings with an 88-run ninth wicket stand after they were reeling at 8-85. Kye Dann was the only other batsman to reach double figures with 10. Billy Orr continued on his great form with the four-piece, collecting 4-18 off 7.1. Nic Siers (3-59 off 8) and Scott Miller (2-31 off 8) were the other main contributors. Missing dual Coalfields Cup player-of-the-year opening batsman Jason Orr, the Tigers were skittled for 108 inside 20 overs in reply, with Joey Millington (25), Billy Orr (19) and club president Robert Keith Drage (12) all making starts. Tristan Muir was the pick of the Valley/JPC attack with 4-47 off 8, with Barry (2-18 off 5) and Archit Bele (2-16 off 4.3) picking up a brace of wickets each.
PCH recorded their first victory of the tournament with a convincing 65-run win over the Piranhas at Cook Park no.3. The home side batted first and scored freely to close their forty overs off at 7-189. Skipper Jackson Cox (50) led the way with a well constructed half century, Pat Dennis was next best with 39, with Jake Mackaway and Matthew Pearce notching 20-apiece. The Piranhas' best with the ball were Aaron Sweeney (2-20 off 8) and Fletcher Sharpe (2-48 off 8). The away side were on the back foot early in reply after losing four early wickets, and although a fighting fifth wicket stand between former skipper Matt Hopley (33) and Scott Bendeich (25) gave them a glimmer of hope, they were eventually dismissed in the 38th over well shy of the target. Ryan Fox (17) and Karamdeep Maramreddy were the other two willowmen to make an impression. Barton Jones (3-37 off 8) and Dan Oldknow (3-21 off 8) were PCH's best two with the four-piece.
After a slow start to the season, defending joint premiers Greta/Branxton also recorded their first win by overcoming a gallant Glendon by four wickets at Miller Park.
Glendon made first use of the good batting conditions, posting a modest 136 after being bowled out in the 31st over. Cooper Bailey steadied a rocky ship with a well-made 52, with Ji Bailey (29) and Dylan Fenwick (26) keeping the scoreboard ticking over. Greta/Branxton left-armer Jace Lawson proved a handful and bagged 5-26 off 8, with Rick Andrews offering support with 4-43 off 7.5.
The match appeared to hang in the balance with the Blues 5-75 in reply, however the experience of skipper Joey Butler (40) and Josh Dagg (26no) got the home side a much needed victory. Nathan Holz (14) and Brent Watson (13) were the others to make starts.
Cooper Bailey completed a fine all-round game for Glendon with 3-25 off 6 to add to his half century earlier in the day.
In the final game of the round, Creeks won a one-wicket thriller over Wine Country at Cook Park no.1. Wine Country batted first and were skittled for 104 inside 34 overs. Matt Lightfoot (28), Sam Peacock (21) and Jason Ambrose (20) were the only batsmen to reach double figures in scorecard that revealed five ducks. Bayden Mulholland was superb for the home side with the new ball, bagging 5-21 off 6.2, with Clint Harman (2-27 off 8) and Owen Daley (2-12 off 8) chipping in with a couple of wickets each.
Creeks crawled to victory in an exciting finish, reaching the target in the 33rd over with the final wicket. Steve Unicomb (40) and Daley (13) were their best two with the bat, meanwhile English import James Field (5-26 off 6.5) completed a good round for the bowlers, with Rob Sidebottom (3-16 off 8) also bowling very tidily.
Points Table
Coalfields Cup
P W L D Points NRR
Valley/JPC 6 4 - 2 30 2.16
Bellbird 6 3 1 2 24 0.86
Creeks 6 3 1 2 24 0.28
Wine Country 6 2 1 3 21 0.75
PCH 6 1 2 3 15 -0.41
Greta/Branxton 6 1 2 3 15 -0.61
Piranhas 6 - 3 3 9 -2.47
Glendon 6 - 4 2 6 -0.81
By Mark Bercini
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.