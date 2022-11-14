REPRESENTATIVE CRICKET
Plan B Regional Bash
The Hunter Thoroughbred, Plan B Regional Bash team completed their campaign on Sunday when they met Central Coast at Baker Park, Wyong. Hunter Captain, Isaac Barry won the toss and chose to bat first. With threatening storms around, Steve Abel (15) and Steve Smith(10) got the team off to a promising start making 11 runs for the first over. This partnership was disturbed by rain in the second over. Showers continued to frustrate play but the Thoroughbreds completed their innings with a score of 99 runs. Barry provided plenty of entertainment with his 32 runs from fifteen balls which included four sixes, one of which easily sailed over the grandstand. Mewa Jettarwal also contributed 13 runs and Sam Dalibozek 10, which included one six.
The Thoroughbreds have entered a team in the Newcastle Summer Bash (T20 competition) which will commence in January. Selectors are contacting potential players and would like to hear from players interested in trialling for the team. Please contact Helene Goadsby 0438 731573 if interested.
John Bull Shield
Singleton will meet Cessnock in the next round of the Hunter Valley Region Cricket Council John Bull Shield Competition on November 27. Players are asked to contact Daniel Storey if they are interested in being considered for selection.
SECOND GRADE
Denman Maroon 0/94 defeated Glendon 88
For Denman top scores Jackson Ball 59no, Marcus Donnelly 31no and bowlers Allan Murphy 3/11 Anthony Worth 3/12. For Glendon Ben Henderson 24 Marcus Downes 14 and bowlers Ollie Gunn 0/39 and Ethan Burns 0/33.
Creeks 165 defeated JPC Black 75
For Creeks top scores Ash Borg 46 and Josh Whittingham 37, bowlers Fraser Wilson 3/27 and Adam Morris 2/11. For JPC Black Bruce Dempster 21, Akash Dutt 11 bowlers Robie Hedges 5/22 and Bruce Dempster 2/30.
JPC Gold 0/146 defeated Valley 140
For JPC Gold top scores Rod Luxford 90no and Steve Dunston 43no, bowlers Rod Pearce 2/9 and Thomas Pearce 2/35. For Valley top scores Jason Barry 33 and Nathan Bagnall 28, bowlers Chris Howard 0/4 and Nathan Bagnall 0/14.
Denman White defeated PCH by forfeit
