The Hunter Thoroughbred, Plan B Regional Bash team completed their campaign on Sunday when they met Central Coast at Baker Park, Wyong. Hunter Captain, Isaac Barry won the toss and chose to bat first. With threatening storms around, Steve Abel (15) and Steve Smith(10) got the team off to a promising start making 11 runs for the first over. This partnership was disturbed by rain in the second over. Showers continued to frustrate play but the Thoroughbreds completed their innings with a score of 99 runs. Barry provided plenty of entertainment with his 32 runs from fifteen balls which included four sixes, one of which easily sailed over the grandstand. Mewa Jettarwal also contributed 13 runs and Sam Dalibozek 10, which included one six.