Keeping sustainable operations in the Loop Advertising Feature

Loop produces high-quality soil amendments for agriculture and mine regeneration, reusing organics historically sent to landfill. - Loop Organics Regional Manager Matt Brown

Loop Organics collaborates with councils, water authorities, food industry, and recycling associations to deliver positive benefits to people in our communities and the environment. Picture supplied.

Loop Organics, winner of the Excellence in Sustainable Operations category at the Hunter Manufacturing Awards, has been working on achieving a circular economy at their Ravensworth Compost Facility since 2018.

Viewing organic byproducts as a resource, Loops long-term strategy is to promote a circular economy using all forms of organic waste.

Taking materials such as food and garden organic waste (FOGO) and biosolids, Loop creates products that are beneficial to soils and provide sustainable, organic waste solutions for customers, reducing the need for traditional mineral fertiliser.

"Loop produces high-quality soil amendments for agriculture and mine regeneration, reusing organics historically sent to landfill," Regional Manager Matt Brown said. "We've recently commenced receiving and processing of Upper Hunter Shire Council community's FOGO, with plans to create new blends of compost for use in landscaping and vineyards."

With a licence capacity of 55,000 T/pa and infrastructure to grow as demand rises, Loop assists councils, food producers, manufacturers and retailers to achieve NSW Waste and Sustainable Materials Strategy targets of 50% reduction in food organics to landfill by 2030.

"The quality of compost applied to agricultural land is of utmost importance," Matt said. "NSW farmers, including cropping and cattle operations, are utilising our services to apply our soil amendment products as fertiliser to improve the fertility of soils that have been depleted of nutrients and organic matter over time."

One product, Biomix™ compost, recycles biosolids to create high-quality, nutrient-rich soil conditioner used in agriculture and mining rehabilitation in the Hunter.

"Loop have dramatically increased the marketability, usability, and sustainability of the original waste product, working with the NSW EPA (Environment Protection Authority) to create approval for Biomix, which allows farmers to land apply, without the regulatory constraints associated with the original biosolids," Matt said.

Loop achieved carbon neutral status in 2021 and has progressed to Bronze Partner of the NSW EPA Sustainability Advantage Program in acknowledgement of their environmental achievements.

"Winning the HMA Excellence in Sustainable Operations award acknowledges Loop's passionate an d innovative team who are all aligned in our quest to achieve a carbon neutral and eventually carbon negative world," Matt said.