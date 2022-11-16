Hard work and team effort saw Hedweld honoured with the Excellence in Export and Global Supply Chains Award at the 2022 Hunter Manufacturing Awards.
Founded by Director Ian Hedley in the 1980s, Hedweld has been developing unique solutions to engineering problems in the mining industry for more than four decades.
During that time as the size of mining equipment became larger and heavier, it was identified that the traditional methods of handling components and accessing the equipment were no longer satisfactory.
Hedweld aims to provide improved safety and efficiency through innovative solutions and is best known for its Trilift® range of component handling equipment and the Safe-Away® range of access systems which it exports to 35 countries globally in Asia, Africa, Latin and America, while Hedweld USA Inc. supports the North American countries including Mexico, USA and Canada.
The company sells to a variety of mining and earthmoving customers including Tier 1, Tier 2 and junior miners, OEMs, contractors, international agents and distributors, offsite servicing companies and third-party procurers.
A key to their HMA recognition in 2022, having already established a reputation for export and global supply, is that after eight years of educating the market in Brazil, Hedweld were successful with their largest mining company, Vale.
"The work generated by the Vale orders saw Hedweld successfully through the COVID-19 epidemic and equated to a 575% increase in sales to Brazil," Ian said.
"This award is a great recognition of the hard work put in by the whole Hedweld team supported by their network of international agents and distributors."
Trilift® products are specifically designed to assist with the removal, installation and handling of components on large, heavy earthmoving vehicles.
Most Trilift® products have a universal design to handle various components like tyres, wheel motors and transmissions, in a safer more efficient manner. There are over 30 niche tools in the Trilift® range.
Safe-Away® ladders and stairs offer improved safety for maintenance and driver/operator personnel when climbing on and off mining and heavy earthmoving vehicles.
Safe-Away® leads this global market due to Hedweld's design adaptability and their close relationships with global Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) like Cat and Komatsu.
Access solutions are available for most makes and models of truck, dozer, loader, grader, scraper, shovel, excavator and drill rig.
Loop Organics, winner of the Excellence in Sustainable Operations category at the Hunter Manufacturing Awards, has been working on achieving a circular economy at their Ravensworth Compost Facility since 2018.
Viewing organic byproducts as a resource, Loops long-term strategy is to promote a circular economy using all forms of organic waste.
Taking materials such as food and garden organic waste (FOGO) and biosolids, Loop creates products that are beneficial to soils and provide sustainable, organic waste solutions for customers, reducing the need for traditional mineral fertiliser.
"Loop produces high-quality soil amendments for agriculture and mine regeneration, reusing organics historically sent to landfill," Regional Manager Matt Brown said. "We've recently commenced receiving and processing of Upper Hunter Shire Council community's FOGO, with plans to create new blends of compost for use in landscaping and vineyards."
With a licence capacity of 55,000 T/pa and infrastructure to grow as demand rises, Loop assists councils, food producers, manufacturers and retailers to achieve NSW Waste and Sustainable Materials Strategy targets of 50% reduction in food organics to landfill by 2030.
"The quality of compost applied to agricultural land is of utmost importance," Matt said. "NSW farmers, including cropping and cattle operations, are utilising our services to apply our soil amendment products as fertiliser to improve the fertility of soils that have been depleted of nutrients and organic matter over time."
One product, Biomix™ compost, recycles biosolids to create high-quality, nutrient-rich soil conditioner used in agriculture and mining rehabilitation in the Hunter.
"Loop have dramatically increased the marketability, usability, and sustainability of the original waste product, working with the NSW EPA (Environment Protection Authority) to create approval for Biomix, which allows farmers to land apply, without the regulatory constraints associated with the original biosolids," Matt said.
Loop achieved carbon neutral status in 2021 and has progressed to Bronze Partner of the NSW EPA Sustainability Advantage Program in acknowledgement of their environmental achievements.
"Winning the HMA Excellence in Sustainable Operations award acknowledges Loop's passionate an d innovative team who are all aligned in our quest to achieve a carbon neutral and eventually carbon negative world," Matt said.
For more information contact Loop Organics on (02) 4464 1800 or email enquiries@looporganics.com.au.