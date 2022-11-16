Hedweld exporting success globally Advertising Feature

Hard work and team effort saw Hedweld honoured with the Excellence in Export and Global Supply Chains Award at the 2022 Hunter Manufacturing Awards.



Founded by Director Ian Hedley in the 1980s, Hedweld has been developing unique solutions to engineering problems in the mining industry for more than four decades.

During that time as the size of mining equipment became larger and heavier, it was identified that the traditional methods of handling components and accessing the equipment were no longer satisfactory.



Hedweld aims to provide improved safety and efficiency through innovative solutions and is best known for its Trilift® range of component handling equipment and the Safe-Away® range of access systems which it exports to 35 countries globally in Asia, Africa, Latin and America, while Hedweld USA Inc. supports the North American countries including Mexico, USA and Canada.



The company sells to a variety of mining and earthmoving customers including Tier 1, Tier 2 and junior miners, OEMs, contractors, international agents and distributors, offsite servicing companies and third-party procurers.

A key to their HMA recognition in 2022, having already established a reputation for export and global supply, is that after eight years of educating the market in Brazil, Hedweld were successful with their largest mining company, Vale.

"The work generated by the Vale orders saw Hedweld successfully through the COVID-19 epidemic and equated to a 575% increase in sales to Brazil," Ian said.

"This award is a great recognition of the hard work put in by the whole Hedweld team supported by their network of international agents and distributors."

Most Trilift® products have a universal design to handle various components like tyres, wheel motors and transmissions, in a safer more efficient manner. There are over 30 niche tools in the Trilift® range.

Safe-Away® leads this global market due to Hedweld's design adaptability and their close relationships with global Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) like Cat and Komatsu.

