It has been a 16 year journey for local historian Lyn MacBain who has been the principle researcher for World War II memorial plinth project.
Mrs MacBain was one of seven invited guests to the Remembrance Service on Burdekin Park to unveil one of the plinths.
She was accompanied by the daughter of her great friend and fellow historian the late Dot Clayworth - Annette to perform the official ceremony.
In her speech at the service she explained how Dot, a stalwart of the Family History Society of Singleton, had led her on the path to find the names of Singleton's WW II veterans.
She said this research led to the 3,088 WW11 names unveiled today which includes 50 names of those who lost their lives and the161 women and 72 Smiths who served.
"Dot Clayworth was a dear friend, mentor and meticulous in her endeavours, she spent a near lifetime contributing to the historical records of the Singleton District including its military history. I will always hear her voice saying make sure you get it right and dot your I s and cross your t s." Mrs MacBain said in her speech.
"Like so many here today, it was Dot's long wish to see the WWII service personnel honoured including three members of her own family her husband Geoff, brother-in-law Eric who lost his life over the English Channel and Eric's wife Pearl.
"I would also like to acknowledge and thank those who gave valued advice during this project, namely Peter aka George Standen and David Walker. George and David were always willing to teach, advise and encourage me and at times like my husband Rob kept me sane."
The criteria for the name's inclusion on the plinths were having been born in the Singleton district, or living in the Singleton district at the time of enlistment or those enlisting in the Singleton district.
Mrs MacBain said there will be no doubt names missing, as was the nature of this research project but every effort was made to determine correctly. I would encourage anyone with further information to bring it to our attention.
From cattle to coal. Once a specialist agriculture writer today its about community, in particular, the Upper Hunter. I have lived and worked in the region for more than 30 years. Land use issues and the future direction of our region. But you cannot take ag out of the picture - our food and how we grow it is the basis of all life. Covering the Hunter and Mid North Coast rural issues is now part of my role with ACM.
