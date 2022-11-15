Australian Community Media has compiled a list of current scams identified by sites such as scamwatch.gov.au, the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) and the Australian Communications and Media Authority (ACMA), which are dedicated to informing people about fraudulent and dishonest activities.
Amazon impersonation
Callers claim there is an issue with a your Amazon account and urge you to act immediately by providing personal information or funds will be taken from your account.
Banking/finance impersonation
Contact including phone calls, emails and texts that say there's been suspicious activity, unauthorised debits, or suspension on your bank account. They will ask for personal details to verify your identity.
NBN impersonation
Callers will try to gain access to your computer and personal information by saying they're from technical support team at NBN and there is a fault with your internet
Telstra impersonation
This scam is similar to the NBN scam where callers will claim you have issues with your service or internet and, posing as technical support, will try to access your computer and personal information.
eBay impersonation
You'll hear a recorded message that says you have made a purchase and your account will be charged, prompting you to provide your personal information.
