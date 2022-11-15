The Singleton Argus
From the Mayor's desk: Time to reflect on past year's achievements in Singleton

By Sue Moore
November 16 2022 - 10:00am
The Christmas tree in Baileys Union Park.

It's that time of year again when we begin the search for our 2023 Citizen of the Year and Young Achiever of the Year nominees, and when we encourage everyone to put forward those people they know who go above and beyond for our community.

