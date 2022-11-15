It's that time of year again when we begin the search for our 2023 Citizen of the Year and Young Achiever of the Year nominees, and when we encourage everyone to put forward those people they know who go above and beyond for our community.
I whole-heartedly commend our 2022 Citizen of the Year, Warren Taggart, and Young Achieve of the Year, Liam Byrne, on their achievement and their service this year, and I know that there are many others like them who are worthy of recognition.
Nominations are open now until Friday, November 25, and you can find the criteria as well as submit your nomination on Council's website.
The 2023 Citizen of the Year and Young Achiever of the Year will be announced at our annual Australia Day ceremony on January 26, 2023.
With our new Christmas lights brightening up Baileys Union Park and the countdown already well underway to the end of the year, it's timely to reflect on all that has happened over the past 18 months.
The 2021/2022 Annual Report was presented to Council's meeting this week, and served as a great record of all that has been achieved in the past financial year. You can see the 2021/2022 Annual Report on Council's website.
While storms and floods may have headlined 2021 and 2022, there's also plenty that we can look back on and be proud of over the past 18 months.
Most notably, the new Singleton Arts + Cultural Centre came to being with a special opening by NSW Minister for the Arts, Ben Franklin on March 6, 2022.
The Centre has since hosted four specially-commissioned exhibitions and will continue to build on quality programming into 2023.
Another highlight was the announcement of the first round of recipients of our Singleton Community and Economic Development Fund, delivering $526,333 for a list of community projects in partnership with Glencore and The Bloomfield Group.
Applications only recently closed for Round 2, and I look forward to who the next beneficiaries will be in early 2023.
And with the end of COVID lockdowns came the return of events.
The expanded Firewalk Festival and Firelight was a phenomenal success in May, drawing 23,195 registrations for free tickets - that's almost the entirety of the population of the Singleton local government area.
But we're not finished yet.
We're busy expanding Christmas on John Street thanks to a $75,000 NSW Government Reconnecting NSW Communities grant, and I have no doubt our record of success will continue on December 9, 2022 with people of all ages invited from 6pm until the fireworks display at 9pm.
Sue Moore, Mayor of Singleton
