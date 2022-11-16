With a roads repair bill estimated at $15 million and climbing in the wake of multiple flood emergencies, Singleton Council has joined calls for urgent assistance from the Federal and State governments to address the issue now.
In a Mayoral Minute to last night's Council meeting, Mayor of Singleton, Cr Sue Moore said the scale and cost of repairs was beyond the reasonable scope of any local government authority and delaying works would create greater issues for the future.
The issue has been included on the latest Singleton Infrastructure Agenda.
Council resolved to join with Local Government NSW and Country Mayors Association of NSW in declaring a Statewide Road Emergency based on an estimated $2.5 billion in road damages and resulting collapse of the local and regional road network.
Council will write to the Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, Federal Opposition Leader Peter Dutton, NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet, NSW Opposition Leader and local members of Parliament to raise the issue.
Cr Moore said unprecedented circumstances required an unprecedented response and called for urgent government assistance to boost and fast track existing roads funding programs as well as provide new funding for plant machinery and skilled workers to expedite road repairs.
"With three floods in the past 12 months alone, the impact on road infrastructure across the Singleton local government area is significant. Council staff have made a preliminary estimated cost of $15 million, but we expect this number to continue to grow," she said.
"As well as the impacts on our assets, we must also consider the consequences for the local economy given the local and regional road network is critically enabling infrastructure and vital for primary producers and other industries reliant on road transport for the distribution of goods to markets and ports.
"It is therefore urgent that all levels of government work together to address this issue not only for our community now, but for the future."
