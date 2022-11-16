The Singleton Argus
Singleton Council calls for urgent assistance as $15 million road repairs bill continues to climb

Updated November 16 2022 - 12:36pm, first published 12:31pm
With a roads repair bill estimated at $15 million and climbing in the wake of multiple flood emergencies, Singleton Council has joined calls for urgent assistance from the Federal and State governments to address the issue now.

