Remembrance Day 2022: Names never to be forgotten

It had been a big week for WWII veteran Harry Dorsman what with turning 100 on November 9.
Then two days later he was a special guest at the Remembrance Day service in Burdekin Park where he, with the assistance of his eldest daughter Sue Nicholas, unveiled one of the seven plinths that contain the names of Singleton's WW II veterans.
Mr Dorsman enlisted in 1942.
As part of an Armoured car regiment he was posted to the coast of Western Australia as part of coastal surveillance.
In this time he started work in intelligence and would eventually transfer to Commando training units in Canungra, Queensland. He was posted to New Britain and Rabual.
Now living at the Alroy Aged Care Home with a couple of other lively WW II veterans Mr Dorsman was a Singleton district farmer successfully growing hybrid maize on his Hunter River property at Whittingham before retirement.
His family and friends were very proud to see him participate in the Remembrance Day ceremony.
Among the other invited guests to unveil the plinths were Singleton Council Mayor Sue Moore, Vietnam veteran Warrant Officer Class 1 Bill Beggs.
Mr Beggs was also a member of the inception committee for the WWII memorial establishment, chief organiser and overseer of fundraising initiatives and development.
Representing the Australian Army was Leroy Palmer. Mr Palmer originally trained as a United States Ranger.
Posted to Berlin Wall in the early 1960s, he served in Vietnam, Iceland, Israel, Arlington. He transferred to the Australian Army in 1982. He is a recipient of the Purple Heart (US).
Dean Mainey represented the Royal Australian Air Force. The former Corporal served in combat operations in Iraq, Afghanistan, Qatar and humanitarian aid provision in Papua New Guinea.
Representing the Royal Australian Navy was ex-Petty Officer Margaret Walton. Mrs Walton had been posted to HMAS Cerberus, HMAS Albatross, HMAS Coonawarra and HMAS Penguin.
The Remembrance Day address was given by Sergeant Steven Perry from the School of Infantry, Lone Pine Barracks, Singleton.
He spoke about the sacrifice of those who had served Australia across many theatres of war and the need for all of us to ensure conflicts and the tragic loss of lives that they inflict can be avoided.
To the tolling of the All Saints Anglican Church bell wreaths were laid at the cenotaph. School leaders from seven district schools laid wreaths beside the newly unveiled WWII plinths.
All the school leaders had family members who had served or were serving in the ADF including some those descendants served in WWII and their names were on the memorial plinths.
From cattle to coal. Once a specialist agriculture writer today its about community, in particular, the Upper Hunter. I have lived and worked in the region for more than 30 years. Land use issues and the future direction of our region. But you cannot take ag out of the picture - our food and how we grow it is the basis of all life. Covering the Hunter and Mid North Coast rural issues is now part of my role with ACM.
