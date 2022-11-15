The Singleton Argus
Home/Newsletters/Weekly Wrap - List

Peree Watson selected by NSW Labor as candidate for Upper Hunter in 2023 state election

Louise Nichols
By Louise Nichols
Updated November 16 2022 - 5:00pm, first published 3:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kate Washington, Peree Watson, Dan Repacholi, Yasmin Catley and Jenny Aitchison at the launch of Ms Watson's candidacy for Labor in the seat of Upper Hunter at next year's state election.

As a lifelong resident of the Upper Hunter Peree Watson said now was the time for the community to be represented by a woman from the Labor Party.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Louise Nichols

Louise Nichols

Senior journalist

From cattle to coal. Once a specialist agriculture writer today its about community, in particular, the Upper Hunter. I have lived and worked in the region for more than 30 years. Land use issues and the future direction of our region. But you cannot take ag out of the picture - our food and how we grow it is the basis of all life. Covering the Hunter and Mid North Coast rural issues is now part of my role with ACM.

Local News

Get the latest Singleton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.