NSW Teachers Federation say figures show there are 37.3 teaching positions vacant across 42 schools in the Upper Hunter electorate

Updated November 17 2022 - 8:57am, first published 8:46am
Teachers protest outside the electorate office of Upper Hunter MP Dave Layzell in March 2022. Picture supplied.

New government figures show there are over 2,400 vacant permanent teaching positions in NSW public schools, an increase of almost 150 per cent since June last year.

