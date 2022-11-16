New government figures show there are over 2,400 vacant permanent teaching positions in NSW public schools, an increase of almost 150 per cent since June last year.
The figures, released by Education Minister Sarah Mitchell, show 2,459 vacant positions in public schools in early October, at the start of Term 4.
A list of the vacancies in each school shows 37.3 teaching positions vacant across 42 schools in the Upper Hunter electorate.
NSW Teachers Federation president Angelo Gavrielatos said the latest data, coupled with alarming new Government research showing two thirds of teachers feel burnt out, underlined the extent of the classroom crisis in NSW.
"Children are missing out and teachers are burning out because of the teacher shortages," Mr Gavrielatos said.
NSWTF regional organiser Jack Galvin Waight said teacher shortages were a huge issue for public and private schools in the Upper Hunter.
"Local teachers are going above and beyond to ensure that every child gets a high quality education but they are being let down by the Perrottet Government," Mr Galvin Waight said.
"Unsustainable workloads and uncompetitive salaries have reduced the attractiveness of the profession and made it impossible to attract and retain the teachers we need in our region.
"We need the Premier to come out here and tell parents and teachers why his government is not prepared to invest in teachers and stop these shortages.
"Across NSW we have seen a huge jump in teacher vacancies since the government released its Teacher Supply Strategy and said there were 995 vacant positions in schools in June last year.
"A parliamentary inquiry found sixty per cent of teachers want to leave in the next five years because of the crippling workload and uncompetitive salaries than don't reflect their efforts or responsibilities.
"The number of early career teachers leaving public schools is also at a 13 year high.
"The decision by the Perrottet Government to cap pay increases at 2.53% a year for three years when inflation is 7.3% and rising defies their own research that shows the uncompetitive salaries of teachers are a major reason why the number of people studying to become a teacher has plummeted.
"You can't fix the shortages problem without fixing the wages and workload problem.
"The March election will be a vital test of which party has a plan to address the real causes of the shortages and secure the teachers we need in our area for the future."
Last week the NSW Government welcomed the decision by the Industrial Relations Commission (IRC) to put more money into the pockets of the state's teachers.
The IRC granted a six per cent increase in remuneration to teachers over 2022 and 2023.
Minister for Education and Early Learning Sarah Mitchell welcomed the pay deal for the state's more than 90,000 teachers and urged the teacher unions to work constructively with the Government following this decision.
"Making sure our teachers receive the maximum increases they are eligible for has been a focus for me and the NSW Government," Ms Mitchell said.
"I hope the Teachers Federation will now begin working with us on improving outcomes for our students.
"We are committed to a program of significant reform including new, streamlined curriculum and giving teachers back time to teach, and have guaranteed additional release time for all teachers to enable effective implementation of these reforms."
Under the pay deal secured in the IRC, over 2022 and 2023 teachers will receive:
Teachers will also receive an additional one-off payment outside the Award, amounting to 0.25 per cent of their annual salary as at 30 June 2022. This will be paid as a lump sum once the award is finalised, and means teachers will effectively receive 3 per cent from July.
The NSW Wages Policy provides for a further 0.5 per cent increase in 2023-24 pending agreement on productivity enhancing reforms.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.