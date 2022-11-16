Agriculture in NSW is contributing more to the economy than ever before despite this year's devastating weather events, with the total value of the industry rising by more than $2 billion last year to a record $23.1 billion.
Deputy Premier and Minister for Regional NSW Paul Toole said farmers continue to go above and beyond despite many challenges.
"Friday's National Ag Day is an opportunity for everyone to come together and thank our farmers for the world-class food and fibre grown on our doorstep," Mr Toole said.
"Farmers are the backbone of bush communities and the State's economy, and have shouldered the burden to keep supermarkets shelves stocked despite unprecedented challenges in the past year.
"We're well on our way to agriculture becoming a $30 billion industry by 2030, and that is testament to our farmers' hard work, day in, day out."
Minister for Agriculture Dugald Saunders released the annual Performance Data and Insights report today, which shows the ag sector is continuing to break records despite a string of natural disasters.
"Farmers have also battled disease and pest incursions, continued biosecurity threats, increasing farm input costs like fuel and fertiliser and geopolitical events causing supply chain pressures," Mr Saunders said.
"The fact the sector continues to prosper during all of this highlights the resilience and determination of our primary producers.
"Our cropping sector reaped the benefits of strong seasonal conditions to record a 43 per cent increase on last year to reach $11.9 billion.
"Livestock industries also achieved a record value of $7.9 billion due to a recovery in sheep meat and wool production and higher lamb, beef and wool prices. This demand supported higher farm gate prices and drove a 13 per cent increase on the previous year.
"This year, we've also seen our exports reach a new record high of $10.9 billion, up a huge 64 per cent."
But there is no doubt the spring rainfall events are impacting stone fruit production with some lines expected to be in scarce supply this season with plants struggling in the wet.
NSW Farmers horticulture committee chair Guy Gaeta said the rain and floods have wreaked havoc across the whole horticulture industry with plants struggling due to being in saturated soil constantly, as well as disease pressures and hail storms in some areas including Batlow.
Mr Gaeta said it was hard to say but there could be an undersupply of fruit with stone fruits heavily affected.
"The late season stone fruit after Christmas will be a bit scarce," he said.
"People might have to start making decisions whether they just walk away from the season or do they keep trying to keep the disease away."
In the Griffith area CEO of Riverina Winegrape Growers Jeremy Cass said falls of 50 to 75mm reported over the weekend had put more pressure on vines.
"Basically at this stage we could be looking at catastrophic crop loss with disease pressure from downy mildew - I don't think I've talked to a grower that hasn't seen any," he said.
"Whenever it rains the disease pressure goes up. We've been using very expensive chemicals to try and combat it but the disease pressure is overriding what we're able to try and control at this stage."
"If it keeps going we'll be wondering if we'll be picking anything in the region."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.